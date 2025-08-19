Trump blasted for ‘bro’ culture as Illinois Governor enacts tough crypto rules shaking state industry

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.624-5.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021094-8.66%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632-3.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.15648-3.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077-3.75%

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump for allowing crypto insiders to shape federal policy, saying the approach puts investors at risk.

In an Aug. 18 post on X, Pritzker contrasted Trump’s approach to his state’s commitment to structured, investor-focused regulations.

According to him:

Illinois crypto legislation

The governor’s statement coincided with the enactment of two landmark laws regulating digital assets in the state.

The first, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797), authorizes the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (DFPR) to oversee digital asset businesses in the state.

The law establishes clear operational standards, covering areas such as customer protections, custody of digital assets, registration, compliance, supervision, and enforcement procedures. It also grants the DFPR rulemaking authority and outlines methods for addressing violations.

The second, the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319), specifically regulates crypto ATMs. The legislation requires operators to provide customers with transaction receipts, disclose terms, and maintain live customer service.

It also mandates robust anti-fraud measures, enhanced due diligence, compliance policies, and the use of blockchain analytics to prevent transactions linked to illicit activity.

Additionally, crypto ATM operators must designate compliance and consumer protection officers, report kiosk locations quarterly, and obtain a money transmitter license.

Crypto leaders push back

Despite the regulatory achievements, Pritzker’s comment on Trump drew swift backlash from major crypto stakeholders.

Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad questioned the governor’s portrayal of federal lawmakers as crypto bros, noting that dozens of House and Senate Democrats supported crypto legislation such as the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts.

He added:

Paul Grewal, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer, echoed this critique, describing the governor’s remarks as “uninformed.”

Grewal also pointed out that respected Democratic lawmakers like Senator Gillibrand and Representative Ritchie contributed to the legislation that Pritzker was criticizing.

Meanwhile, Austin Campbell, founder of Zero Knowledge Group, explained that the GENIUS Act builds on financial reforms initiated by the Federal Reserve and CFTC after the 2008 crisis.

According to him, this reflects a long-term regulatory strategy rather than insider influence.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/trump-blasted-for-bro-culture-as-illinois-governor-enacts-tough-crypto-rules-shaking-state-industry/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest