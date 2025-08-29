Trump Cancels Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Detail

Topline President Donald Trump ended Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris that was extended by former President Joe Biden, reports said, adding to the list of political adversaries Trump has revoked protection for. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images

Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will cancel Harris’ protective services as of Monday, The New York Times reported, citing a letter it obtained. Vice presidents receive Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office, but Biden extended Harris’ for 12 additional months, the reports said. Trump also cancelled protective services for Biden’s adult children, Ashley and Hunter, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security adviser John Bolton earlier this year.

Harris is set to begin a nationwide tour to promote her new book about her presidential campaign titled “107 Days,” scheduled to be published Sept. 23.

Harris’ six months of Secret Service protection would have ended July 21 without the extension Biden authorized through July 2026. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff also received protection that expired six months after she left office. Former presidents receive protection for life. Trump cancelled the order Biden issued shortly before leaving office to prolong Harris’ protection in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security dated Thursday, according to CNN, which obtained a copy of the letter. Harris’ Secret Service protection includes not only personal security detail and protection of her home in Los Angeles but threat assessments and warnings, according to CNN.

