Trump demands Supreme Court let him fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:29
1
1$0.010903+990.30%
Chainbase
C$0.26871+2.99%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03625+0.63%
Union
U$0.013634-4.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623-1.44%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013768+4.95%

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to throw out two court decisions that are stopping him from removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a Thursday filing by the Justice Department.

This came just one day after Lisa sat in on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where the Fed voted to cut the benchmark overnight rate by 0.25%. Cryptopolitan reported.

Trump announced on August 25 that he was firing Lisa from her role on the seven-member Fed board, accusing her of mortgage fraud involving two properties she owns in Michigan and Georgia.

Trump claimed Lisa made conflicting statements in two different mortgage applications, declaring both homes to be her primary residence. He argued that this conduct was both deceitful and potentially criminal, and he believed it showed a clear lack of fitness to serve on the board of the U.S. central bank.

Federal judge blocks Trump as Cook sues to keep seat

Lisa denied the allegations and sued Trump, saying he had no legal grounds to remove her. On September 9, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled in her favor, for now. The judge issued a preliminary injunction that barred Trump from firing her while the lawsuit goes through the courts.

The Justice Department tried to get around that order by going to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking a three-judge panel to block the ruling before the Fed met to decide rates.

But on Monday night, the appeals court said no. In a 2-1 decision, the panel refused to pause the injunction, which meant Lisa was allowed to join the Fed’s internal meeting and vote.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who wrote the Supreme Court application, said Trump was being blocked from using powers that belong to the presidency.

“This application involves yet another case of improper judicial interference with the President’s removal authority – here, interference with the President’s authority to remove members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for cause,” Sauer wrote.

Sauer argued that Lisa has no Fifth Amendment property interest in staying on the Fed board and that her job isn’t protected by due process. He also rejected the judge’s view that Trump’s justification was invalid because the alleged misconduct happened before she was appointed.

“The Federal Reserve Act’s broad ‘for cause’ provision rules out removal for no reason at all, or for policy disagreement,” Sauer said. “But so long as the President identifies a cause, the determination of ‘some cause relating to the conduct, ability, fitness, or competence of the officer’ is within the President’s unreviewable discretion.”

Justice Department says reinstatement overstepped judicial power

The filing claims Lisa misled mortgage lenders on both properties. Sauer wrote, “Cook had made contradictory representations in two mortgage agreements a short time apart, claiming that both a property in Michigan and a property in Georgia would simultaneously serve as her principal residence.”

He added that the agreements described the declarations as material to the lender, because mortgages for a primary home usually come with lower interest rates due to reduced risk.

Sauer said that when Trump found out about the issue, he decided Lisa’s “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter” showed she was “unfit to continue serving on the Federal Reserve Board,” and that her actions were at least “the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question [her] competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator.”

He also slammed the district court’s move to reinstate Lisa to the Fed board. “The district court judge lacked authority to order reinstatement as an equitable remedy for the removal of an officer of the United States, as we have discussed in several recent stay applications,” Sauer wrote. The Justice Department is now asking the Supreme Court to wipe out the lower court’s ruling and let Trump fire Lisa immediately.

If the court agrees with Trump, he’ll have picked four out of the seven current Fed governors. That number includes Stephen Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Stephen was a senior official at the White House Council of Economic Advisors, and Trump nominated him to replace Adriana Kugler, who resigned in August without giving a reason. Stephen has already taken his seat, as he joined this week’s FOMC meeting with Lisa.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-supreme-court-let-him-fire-lisa-cook/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973+5.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000672-17.24%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Share
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$247.01+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125+1.04%
Boom
BOOM$0.009115-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11391-37.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings