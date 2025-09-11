Trump unsuccessfully attempted to reshape the Federal Reserve leadership. The recent judicial decision favored the Fed's independence narrative.
Continue Reading:Trump Faces Setbacks in Shaping the Federal Reserve
The post Trump Faces Setbacks in Shaping the Federal Reserve appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.