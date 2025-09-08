Trump family adds $1.3 billion to crypto assets in weeks

PANews reported on September 8th that Bloomberg reported that the Trump family's net worth increased by approximately $1.3 billion in a matter of weeks through its two crypto businesses, World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin Corp. World Liberty Financial contributed approximately $670 million, while Eric Trump's stake in American Bitcoin Corp. is valued at over $500 million. Alt5 Sigma has pledged to purchase $1.5 billion in WLFI tokens, and some of the Trump family's holdings remain locked up. The family's total wealth now stands at $7.7 billion.
