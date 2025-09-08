Trump Family Amasses $1.3B in Crypto, Turns to Tokenized Real Estate

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 16:13
The Trump family has quietly become one of the most prominent names in digital assets, with Bloomberg data showing more than a billion dollars in fresh crypto wealth added to their fortune.

What began with token launches and mining ventures is now evolving into plans for blockchain-based real estate, a sector the family has long dominated in the physical world.

From Politics to Protocols

In the past year, the family’s influence has expanded beyond skyscrapers and resorts. Their crypto brand, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), burst onto the scene with a massive market capitalization at launch. Bloomberg estimates the debut instantly created hundreds of millions in paper wealth for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump.

Almost in parallel, Eric Trump took on a major role in American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a mining company that went public after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining. At its peak, Eric’s stake approached a billion dollars in value, making him one of the most prominent individual figures in the Bitcoin mining industry.

Next Step: Real Estate on the Blockchain

Insiders now point to a new ambition — tokenizing real estate. Discussions with Soul Ventures suggest the Trumps are exploring ways to transform physical assets into blockchain-traded tokens, allowing investors to buy and sell fractions of properties. For a family whose brand has always revolved around real estate, this pivot could bring their core business directly into the digital finance era.

Building Out WLFI and ABTC

While those plans develop, WLFI continues to scale. Backed by a $1.5 billion funding plan through Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma, the project is positioning itself as a heavyweight in digital asset management. Its token is listed on major exchanges, though the family’s own large allocation is currently restricted, preventing immediate liquidation.

American Bitcoin, meanwhile, has focused on infrastructure. With equipment supplied by Hut 8 Corp. and its Nasdaq ticker firmly in place, the firm has moved quickly from concept to listed entity in less than a year. The speed of this transition underscores how aggressively the family has embraced crypto compared to their more methodical real estate ventures of the past.

A New Kind of Trump Tower

The scale of these blockchain projects already rivals the value of iconic holdings like Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago. Observers note that the shift marks more than just financial diversification — it signals the family’s willingness to redefine its empire around digital innovation rather than rely solely on physical assets.

For a dynasty long synonymous with property and politics, the move into tokenization could prove to be its boldest transformation yet.

Source: https://coindoo.com/trump-family-amasses-1-3b-in-crypto-turns-to-tokenized-real-estate/

