Trump Family-Backed Bitcoin Miner Set to Go Public

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:57
The company is backed by the sons of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who will own a combined 98% of the newly formed entity.


The President of the United States and his family are showing increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. After originally being sceptical about cryptocurrencies, Donald Trump has become one of the most important supporters of cryptocurrencies in the political arena.


American Bitcoin


Now, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are founding a new listed Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin, which is due to be listed on the Nasdaq in September 2025.


The firm aims to accumulate Bitcoin through both mining operations and direct acquisitions, positioning itself as a key player in the “future American digital economy.”


The move highlights the growing intersection of politics and cryptocurrency, with the Trump family and administration increasingly vocal in their support for the industry. This is also a major development for the corporate treasury space, as American Bitcoin plans to build a global business by acquiring crypto assets in key international markets, including Hong Kong and Japan.




Bitcoin’s best friends


The company’s co-founder, Eric Trump, is actively involved in promoting Bitcoin on a global scale. He is scheduled to travel to Tokyo for an event with Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm, and is reportedly looking for opportunities to expand American Bitcoin’s holdings internationally. This strategy is aimed at giving investors around the world access to a publicly listed company with direct exposure to Bitcoin, particularly in regions where they may be restricted from buying U.S.-listed stocks.  

Presidents and crypto


In June 2025, Coinidol.com reported that Argentina’s anti-corruption agency (OA) was conducting an investigation into President Javier Milei’s actions in promoting the cryptocurrency Libra.


In February 2025, Milei had publicly promoted Libra, a newly launched memcoin. This endorsement coincided with a sharp rise in Libra’s market capitalisation, but ended with a dramatic crash. However, the regulator concluded that President Javier Milei had not violated the country’s public ethics laws.


The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, is also well know for his support of the Petro (PTR), the country’s popular oil-backed digital currency. In 2019 the President told the country’s third market leader with a market share for deposits of more than 11.2%, to begin allowing Petro cryptocurrency in all of its functioning branches. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/trump-backed-bitcoin-miner/

