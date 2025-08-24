Trump Family-Backed WLFI Is Live: Unlocks, Votes & Big Promises

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) — a blockchain platform linked to the family of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet.
Starting September 1, early investors will be eligible to unlock 20% of their token allocations, with the remaining 80% to be released later via a community vote. The launch introduces a novel “Lockbox” mechanism, designed to ensure secure, transparent token distribution.
Before receiving any WLFI tokens, users must activate the Lockbox, an on-chain smart contract that controls token unlocks. Once activated, the user’s WLFI tokens are moved from their wallet to the Lockbox, and the balance in the wallet shows zero—this is expected and intentional.
Token Unlock Timeline:
The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to activate and prepare for trading.
This contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a well-known Web3 security firm.
With backing from a high-profile political family and a launch strategy centered around transparency and community governance, WLFI is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about DeFi token rollouts of the year.