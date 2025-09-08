Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month

Key Highlights

Trump family adds $1.3B in crypto wealth in less than a month.

WLFI and American Bitcoin drive major growth in digital assets.

Family explores real estate tokenization as a future opportunity.

Trump Family Crypto Wealth Surges

The Trump family has sharply increased its cryptocurrency holdings, earning approximately $1.3 billion in under a month, Bloomberg reports. This surge was primarily driven by two ventures: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin Corp.

Both projects have delivered returns comparable to the family’s traditional assets, including golf clubs and resorts, highlighting a significant shift from real estate to digital assets.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump family’s net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion, not including around $4 billion in locked tokens. Once unlocked, these assets could further amplify the family’s wealth.

Key Crypto Projects Driving Growth

World Liberty Financial played a central role in this growth. Founded with the involvement of Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, WLFI launched trading of its own token on September 1, 2025. Earlier agreements with a UAE fund allowed the acquisition of a significant amount of the asset, contributing roughly $670 million to the family’s combined wealth.

American Bitcoin Corp, founded in March 2025, also made a substantial impact. Eric Trump’s stake in the mining company surged in value to more than $500 million following a sharp increase in the firm’s stock price on September 3. Analysts note that these rapid gains signal a strategic pivot for the family, whose brand was traditionally tied to real estate, including Trump Tower in New York and Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Future Plans and Industry Focus

Despite media attention, the Trump Organization and the White House declined to comment on these developments. WLFI spokesperson David Waxman also avoided commenting on the family’s ventures.

Looking ahead, the family is exploring real estate tokenization, with Eric Trump identified as an active supporter of this concept. Previously, WLFI proposed a mechanism for buying back and burning tokens to enhance asset value, signaling sophisticated strategies for long-term digital asset management.

The rapid growth of these crypto holdings marks a clear shift in focus for the Trump family, as digital assets increasingly complement their traditional investments and offer a faster path to wealth expansion.