Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:42
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004265-3,98%
RealLink
REAL$0,06184+1,61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,63+2,13%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2148-4,74%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0993-1,19%

Key Highlights

  • Trump family adds $1.3B in crypto wealth in less than a month.
  • WLFI and American Bitcoin drive major growth in digital assets.
  • Family explores real estate tokenization as a future opportunity.

Trump Family Crypto Wealth Surges

The Trump family has sharply increased its cryptocurrency holdings, earning approximately $1.3 billion in under a month, Bloomberg reports. This surge was primarily driven by two ventures: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin Corp.

Both projects have delivered returns comparable to the family’s traditional assets, including golf clubs and resorts, highlighting a significant shift from real estate to digital assets.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump family’s net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion, not including around $4 billion in locked tokens. Once unlocked, these assets could further amplify the family’s wealth.

Key Crypto Projects Driving Growth

World Liberty Financial played a central role in this growth. Founded with the involvement of Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, WLFI launched trading of its own token on September 1, 2025. Earlier agreements with a UAE fund allowed the acquisition of a significant amount of the asset, contributing roughly $670 million to the family’s combined wealth.

American Bitcoin Corp, founded in March 2025, also made a substantial impact. Eric Trump’s stake in the mining company surged in value to more than $500 million following a sharp increase in the firm’s stock price on September 3. Analysts note that these rapid gains signal a strategic pivot for the family, whose brand was traditionally tied to real estate, including Trump Tower in New York and Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Future Plans and Industry Focus

Despite media attention, the Trump Organization and the White House declined to comment on these developments. WLFI spokesperson David Waxman also avoided commenting on the family’s ventures.

Looking ahead, the family is exploring real estate tokenization, with Eric Trump identified as an active supporter of this concept. Previously, WLFI proposed a mechanism for buying back and burning tokens to enhance asset value, signaling sophisticated strategies for long-term digital asset management.

The rapid growth of these crypto holdings marks a clear shift in focus for the Trump family, as digital assets increasingly complement their traditional investments and offer a faster path to wealth expansion.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10931/trump-family-boosts-crypto-wealth-by-over-1-3-billion-in-a-month

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15,41-0,32%
Suilend
SEND$0,5669+1,39%
Polkadot
DOT$4,06+2,29%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1,1235+0,90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51,37+8,12%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006298-0,66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51,37+8,12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004874+3,28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,139051+7,25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy