Trump Family Crypto Wealth Jumps $1.3 Billion as WLFI and ABTC Go Public

The financial empire of U.S. President Donald Trump’s family has expanded sharply in recent days. According to Bloomberg, their collective crypto wealth grew by $1.3 billion in just one week. This windfall comes primarily from two ventures tied to the family: American Bitcoin (ABTC), a crypto mining company, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance protocol. How WLFI Boosted the Family Fortune World Liberty Financial played a key role in the surge. The platform's token WLFI entered the market last week. Since then, it is estimated to have added approximately $670 million to the Trump family’s net worth. At launch, WLFI unlocked nearly 25 billion tokens for public trading. The token price initially spiked but quickly fell by more than 40%, amid market volatility. Meanwhile, the Trump family holds a substantial supply of WLFI tokens, valued at around $4 billion, although these remain locked for now. Trump Stake in American Bitcoin Another major contributor was American Bitcoin, which completed its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Following the merger, it re-entered U.S. stock exchanges on Wednesday. Eric Trump, who co-founded the firm, holds a sizable stake. Bloomberg valued that stake at over $500 million following its first day of trading. The stock had a turbulent debut, climbing to a peak of $14. It then dropped by more than half to around $6.24 per share, with trading halted five times during the day due to extreme price swings. Updated Net Worth and Market Position Even without counting the locked WLFI tokens, the Trump family’s combined wealth now stands at more than $7.7 billion. The updated figure highlights the significant portion of their fortune now tied to digital assets. This highlights their exposure to the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. While the family’s traditional businesses remain intact, their pivot into digital finance has quickly become a central driver of their wealth. Political Scrutiny and Industry Impact Meanwhile, the family’s deep involvement in cryptocurrencies has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that it gives legitimacy to the crypto sector in the U.S., especially after years of restrictive policies under earlier administrations. Critics, particularly Democratic lawmakers, warn that the president’s direct financial ties to such projects create conflicts of interest. This debate is likely to intensify as both ABTC and WLFI navigate their volatile early trading phases.