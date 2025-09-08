Trump family’s crypto bet pays $1.3B – But it comes with a catch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:11
Posted: September 8, 2025

A new Trump fortune

In just a matter of weeks, the Trump family has unlocked nearly $1.3 billion from the two fledgling crypto ventures.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the family’s net worth now sits at $7.7 billion, with their crypto haul rivaling the value of long-standing assets like Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.

Source: Bloomberg

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, still leading the Trump Organization, have become the faces of this new digital push alongside their younger brother Barron.

WLFI’s trading launch and corporate deal added about $670 million to the family’s wealth, while Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC surged past $500 million.

WLFI: Blacklists, deals and big promises

WLFI has quickly become one of the family’s most lucrative bets… but not without controversy.

The native token project has faced backlash after freezing 272 wallets, including those linked to Polygon [POL] developer Bruno Skvorc and even TRON [TRX] founder Justin Sun.

Critics argue its compliance tools are overzealous, while WLFI insists the blacklists are aimed at protecting users from scams.

At the same time, WLFI’s $1.5 billion deal with Alt5 Sigma helped push the Trumps’ gains to about $670 million.

Still, their 22.5 billion WLFI tokens (valued at roughly $4 billion) remain locked, keeping the full extent of their fortune off-limits, at least for now.

American Bitcoin’s billion dollar debut

American Bitcoin entered the spotlight just two months after Donald Trump took office, with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. backing the venture.

Instead of building costly mining operations from scratch, the project partnered with Hut 8 Corp., which provided its equipment in exchange for a controlling stake.

ABTC went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which adopted its name and ticker.

Eric Trump now holds about 7.5% of the company (a stake that briefly touched $1 billion during its market debut) while Donald Jr. owns a smaller, undisclosed share.

Though Eric played down the sudden windfall, he acknowledged spending more time as a promoter, calling himself a “great spokesperson” for the crypto push.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/trump-familys-crypto-bet-pays-1-3b-but-it-comes-with-a-catch/

