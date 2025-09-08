Trump Family’s Crypto Ventures Generate $1.3 Billion Wealth Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:03
  • Trump family’s cryptocurrency investments surged by $1.3 billion through strategic digital asset ventures this week.
  • World Liberty Financial contributed $670 million while American Bitcoin added over $500 million to family wealth.

The Trump family business has grown exponentially this week with the debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Relatives of President Donald Trump had experienced significant financial benefits of two significant digital asset projects. The family had American Bitcoin and World Liberty Financial which helped it expand its cryptocurrency empire. Both investment debuts were characterized by market volatility, which generated huge wealth gains in a very brief trading time.

Trump Crypto Investments Drive Family Fortune Higher Despite Market Turbulence

The launch of World Liberty Financial in the market contributed to the overall net worth calculations of the Trump family by about $670 million. The decentralized finance protocol started trading on the key cryptocurrency exchanges, launching billions of tokens at the start. 

Moreover, the American Bitcoin company co-founded by Eric Trump raised more than half a billion dollars in its Wednesday IPO in the stock market. The mining corporation is the result of a strategic merger with publicly traded Gryphon Digital Mining corporation.

The analysis of Bloomberg estimated family wealth based on the highest market prices on Wednesday before major corrections happen in crypto market. American Bitcoin shares soared to highs of $14 and then fell by more than 50% to trading lows of $6.24. Five times stock exchanges suspended trading of ABTC because of excessive volatility of prices during the whole of Wednesday. On the other hand, the World Liberty Financial tokens also saw their prices dramatically fall, falling more than 40% after early gains.

The family crypto reserves have about $4 billion locked WLFI tokens that cannot be traded. Financial analysts did not incorporate these limited resources in the calculation of the wealth that was at 1.3 billion. According to Bloomberg, the collective net worth of the Trump family is estimated to be more than $7.7 billion as of the current market valuations.

Democratic members of parliament have raised issues of possible conflicts of interest with respect to presidential family involvement in cryptocurrencies. Critics believe that the digital asset projects of the First Family may interfere with governmental policy-making processes that may impact the industry regulations. Advocates believe that the crypto activity of Trump introduces a much-needed legitimacy to American cryptocurrency markets following restrictive policies.

The crypto sector validates the involvement of the Trump family as a confirmation after years of regulatory ambiguity. The past administration policies provided difficult operating conditions to domestic cryptocurrency businesses and investors. The current leadership should expect more favourable regulatory frameworks because family investment stakes are at stake in the market.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-familys-crypto-ventures-generate-1-3-billion-wealth-surge/

