Trump Family’s Crypto Ventures Stall Bipartisan Digital Asset Bill

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 23:28
TLDR

  • Rep. Angie Craig said the Trump family’s involvement in crypto is slowing bipartisan support for regulation.
  • President Trump and Eric Trump have launched crypto-related ventures while Trump is in office.
  • Craig expressed concerns that a sitting president should not engage in markets regulated by federal agencies.
  • The House passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act with bipartisan support but Democrats remain cautious.
  • Craig called for stronger language in the bill to prevent conflicts of interest involving the Trump family.

Efforts to regulate the U.S. digital asset market face obstacles tied to the Trump family’s deepening role in the crypto industry. Lawmakers across party lines support advancing legislation, but concerns over conflicts of interest remain. Representative Angie Craig identified the Trump family’s business dealings as a central challenge to bipartisan consensus.

Craig Raises Conflict of Interest Concerns

During the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Rep. Angie Craig addressed ongoing hurdles in passing digital asset legislation. She directly cited the Trump family as a source of division among Democrats.

She emphasized that many in her party hesitate to endorse crypto bills unless conflict protections are added. While the legislation includes basic safeguards, Craig argued they are insufficient. She proposed stronger restrictions to address conflicts involving the Trump family and the presidency.

Craig serves as the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, which holds jurisdiction over commodity markets. She previously raised these concerns during a June committee hearing. At the time, she warned that the Trump family’s crypto involvement was “making this debate more difficult.”

Trump Family Crypto Ventures Trigger Debate

President Donald Trump has launched several meme coins and expanded his digital brand through Truth Social’s financial products. His son, Eric Trump, has also entered the space as a co-founder of American Bitcoin, a mining firm linked to Hut 8. These ventures deepen the Trump family’s footprint in the evolving crypto ecosystem.

According to Craig, this direct engagement raises ethical concerns as legislation advances. She stressed that a president should not operate in markets governed by federal agencies.

Despite these objections, Craig voted in favor of advancing the Clarity Act in the House. The bill passed with strong bipartisan support, though Democratic backing remains tentative. The Trump family’s presence in crypto remains a sticking point in Senate negotiations.

Legislative Momentum Faces Political Resistance

The House approved the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act with broad support from both parties. However, the Trump family’s ties to crypto slow momentum among Democrats. Craig believes more support could emerge if legislation includes stronger language on conflicts.

Senator Bryan Steil, a Republican co-panelist with Craig, expressed continued GOP support for the bill. He downplayed the conflict concerns raised by the Trump family’s crypto dealings. Still, Craig maintained the need for guardrails that separate political power from market influence.

She reiterated that stricter language could bridge the remaining partisan gap. Although discussions continue in the Senate Banking Committee, consensus is elusive. For now, the Trump family’s involvement in crypto remains a political and regulatory flashpoint.

