Trump Fed pick Stephen Miran clears Senate panel

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:01
Threshold
T$0.01639-0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.813+1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016753+4.63%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01627+38.86%
MAY
MAY$0.04206-1.17%

Stephen Miran’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board advanced on Wednesday after the Senate Banking Committee approved it in a 13–11 vote, split strictly along party lines.

Every Republican backed Stephen, every Democrat said no. The vote came just one week before the Fed is scheduled to meet to decide on interest rates, something Donald Trump has been hammering them about for months.

The decision also dropped one day after a federal judge blocked Trump from removing another Fed governor, Lisa Cook, while her case against him plays out.

Trump nominated Stephen, who currently chairs the Council of Economic Advisors, to fill the vacant seat left by Adriana Kugler. She suddenly stepped down in August with no public explanation.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Stephen would finish out the remainder of her term, which ends January 31. That gives him just enough time to vote on the rate cut Trump has been demanding.

Stephen vows unpaid leave, Democrats say not enough

Stephen said he would take an unpaid leave of absence from the Council of Economic Advisors if confirmed. That didn’t satisfy Democrats. They want him to fully resign from the council before he takes up the Fed position.

Trump, when announcing the nomination, said, “we will continue to search for a permanent replacement.” That means Stephen’s appointment may be temporary, but it still matters, especially with the board meeting coming up.

Trump’s not holding back on what he wants from the Fed. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Just out: No Inflation!!! ‘Too Late’ must lower the RATE, BIG, right now.” He then added, “Powell is a total disaster, who doesn’t have a clue!!!” referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who’s been resisting Trump’s pressure to cut rates.

Cook’s lawsuit blocks removal, for now

While Stephen’s nomination moves forward, Lisa is fighting to stay in her seat. Trump ordered her removal last month, claiming she committed mortgage fraud. She denies it.

The case went to court, and U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb issued a ruling Tuesday that temporarily blocks the removal. Her order stops Powell and the Fed Board from doing anything to enforce Trump’s firing.

Lisa’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the ruling “recognizes and reaffirms the importance of safeguarding the independence of the Federal Reserve from illegal political interference.” He added that taking her out “on unsubstantiated and vague allegations would endanger the stability of our financial system and undermine the rule of law.” Lisa will stay in her role while the legal fight continues.

White House spokesman Kush Desai defended the firing, saying Trump acted “for cause due to credible allegations of mortgage fraud from her highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.”

He also made it clear the White House isn’t backing down, adding, “This ruling will not be the last say on the matter, and the Trump Administration will continue to work to restore accountability and confidence in the Fed.”

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/fed-pick-stephen-miran-advances-senate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06259+2.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Share
Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

The proposal seeks to end years of uncertainty by dividing responsibilities between the CFTC and SEC while adding new safeguards […] The post Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/11 03:31
Share
GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse videogame retailer GameStop heeft in het tweede kwartaal van 2025 laten zien hoe een strategische stap richting Bitcoin het bedrijf helpt om verliezen te beperken en zelfs investeerdersvertrouwen nieuw leven in te blazen. Terwijl de traditionele verkoop van hardware en software onder druk staat, vormen digitale activa en een sterke focus op collectibles een cruciaal vangnet. Bitcoin als reddingsboei In mei kocht GameStop voor $500 miljoen aan Bitcoin, goed voor 4.710 BTC. Aan het eind van dat kwartaal waren deze reserves gestegen naar een waarde van $528 miljoen, waarmee het bedrijf een ongerealiseerde winst had van $28,6 miljoen. Voor een onderneming die jarenlang symbool stond voor de strijd van fysieke retail tegen digitalisering, is dit een positief bedrag. Volgens cijfers van Bitcoin Treasuries behoort GameStop inmiddels tot de top twintig van beursgenoteerde bedrijven die Bitcoin op de balans hebben staan. Dat plaatst de retailer in hetzelfde rijtje als pioniers als MicroStrategy en Tesla, en kan een voorbeeld vormen voor andere bedrijven. Verlies is een stuk kleiner, maar vertrouwen groter De resultaten lieten zien dat de strategie begint te werken. De omzet steeg jaar-op-jaar van $798 miljoen naar $970 miljoen, waarbij vooral trading cards en merchandise sterk presteerden en bijna een derde van de inkomsten genereerden. Ook exclusieve samenwerkingen, zoals limited editions rond de aankomende game Borderlands 4, droegen bij aan de groei. Dankzij kostenbesparingen en bedrijfsvoering draaide GameStop een winst van $66 miljoen, een positieve omkeer ten opzichte van een verlies van $22 miljoen in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. Netto kwam de winst uit op $168 miljoen wat flink hoger lag dan de $14,8 miljoen van een jaar eerder. De rol van crypto in de bedrijfsstrategie De keuze voor Bitcoin wordt door analisten gezien als meer dan een korte termijn winst. Het past in een bredere strategie waarbij GameStop digitale activa gebruikt om de balans te versterken en investeerdersvertrouwen terug te winnen. De timing lijkt gunstig, want sinds mei is de prijs van Bitcoin met bijna 18% gestegen. Bovendien sluit de stap aan bij een bredere trend waarin beursgenoteerde ondernemingen steeds vaker kijken naar Bitcoin als hedge. Voor investeerders betekent dit dat GameStop niet langer uitsluitend afhankelijk is van de cycli. Voorbeeld voor andere bedrijven? De vraag is of meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven het voorbeeld van GameStop zullen volgen. Met een kaspositie van $6 miljard en een recente uitgifte van $270 miljoen heeft de onderneming voldoende liquiditeit om risico’s te spreiden. De eerste signalen lijken positief, want het aandeel steeg na de bekendmaking van de cijfers met ruim 7% in de nabeurshandel tot $25,29. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,781.87+1.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4654-7.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul