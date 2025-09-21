The post Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits next to a “Trump Gold Card” sign, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Ken Cedeno | Reuters Major technology companies and foreign governments are rushing to respond after President Donald Trump late Friday announced plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, threatening to upend the program that underpins America’s technology workforce. The Trump administration said the fee would apply per worker, per year, potentially dealing a massive blow to companies — primarily in the technology and finance sectors — that rely heavily on highly skilled immigrants, particularly from India and China. The announcement sent shockwaves through corporate America. Amazon’s immigration team advised its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return before 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, according to internal messages viewed by CNBC. JPMorgan Chase’s law firm sent a memo asking H-1B visa holders at the firm to remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until further guidance, according to a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft also has reportedly advised H-1B visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return, warning that international travel could jeopardize their immigration status, according to emails seen by Reuters. The move represents the administration’s most aggressive move yet to restrict legal immigration. Since taking office in January, Trump has advanced a broad crackdown on both illegal and legal entry into the U.S., but Friday’s announcement marks the most significant attempt to clamp down on employment visas. Amazon employed the most H-1B holders — more than 14,000 as of the end of June. Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google had over 4,000 such visas each, among the top 10 recipients for the… The post Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits next to a “Trump Gold Card” sign, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Ken Cedeno | Reuters Major technology companies and foreign governments are rushing to respond after President Donald Trump late Friday announced plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, threatening to upend the program that underpins America’s technology workforce. The Trump administration said the fee would apply per worker, per year, potentially dealing a massive blow to companies — primarily in the technology and finance sectors — that rely heavily on highly skilled immigrants, particularly from India and China. The announcement sent shockwaves through corporate America. Amazon’s immigration team advised its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return before 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, according to internal messages viewed by CNBC. JPMorgan Chase’s law firm sent a memo asking H-1B visa holders at the firm to remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until further guidance, according to a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft also has reportedly advised H-1B visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return, warning that international travel could jeopardize their immigration status, according to emails seen by Reuters. The move represents the administration’s most aggressive move yet to restrict legal immigration. Since taking office in January, Trump has advanced a broad crackdown on both illegal and legal entry into the U.S., but Friday’s announcement marks the most significant attempt to clamp down on employment visas. Amazon employed the most H-1B holders — more than 14,000 as of the end of June. Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google had over 4,000 such visas each, among the top 10 recipients for the…

Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:39
Chainbase
C$0.25844+3.54%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03477+0.25%
Humanity
H$0.05576+3.81%
MemeCore
M$2.55589+7.26%
Union
U$0.013512-1.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.441+0.28%

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits next to a “Trump Gold Card” sign, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 19, 2025.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

Major technology companies and foreign governments are rushing to respond after President Donald Trump late Friday announced plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, threatening to upend the program that underpins America’s technology workforce.

The Trump administration said the fee would apply per worker, per year, potentially dealing a massive blow to companies — primarily in the technology and finance sectors — that rely heavily on highly skilled immigrants, particularly from India and China.

The announcement sent shockwaves through corporate America. Amazon’s immigration team advised its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return before 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, according to internal messages viewed by CNBC.

JPMorgan Chase’s law firm sent a memo asking H-1B visa holders at the firm to remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until further guidance, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft also has reportedly advised H-1B visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return, warning that international travel could jeopardize their immigration status, according to emails seen by Reuters.

The move represents the administration’s most aggressive move yet to restrict legal immigration. Since taking office in January, Trump has advanced a broad crackdown on both illegal and legal entry into the U.S., but Friday’s announcement marks the most significant attempt to clamp down on employment visas.

Amazon employed the most H-1B holders — more than 14,000 as of the end of June. Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google had over 4,000 such visas each, among the top 10 recipients for the fiscal year 2025.

CNBC has reached out to all of the public companies on the top 10 H-1B recipient list for comment. The White House didn’t immediately respond to an email asking for comment.

‘Humanitarian consequences’

The announcement also disrupted the status quo overseas, where foreign governments scrambled to assess the impact of the new rules on their countries.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it is studying the visa restrictions and their implications, stressing that both Indian and U.S. industries share an interest in maintaining competitiveness in innovation. It also highlighted the likely disruption to individual families.

“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea’s foreign ministry also said it is assessing the implications for Korean firms and skilled workers.

CNBC’s Annie Palmer contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/20/trump-h-1b-visa-tech-foreign-governments.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40