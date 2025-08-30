“TRUMP IS DEAD” Rumor Ignites on X – Here’s Why

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/30 17:50
Fake news saying, “Trump is dead,” is trending on social media. The trend claims that US President Donald Trump died on August 30, 2025. 

This is not the first time in 2025 that President Trump’s name has been linked to a viral rumor. Earlier this year, the so-called “Trump’s Bitcoin Whitepaper Reveal” circulated online, which turned out to be fake. 

How did the Rumor Start?

The recent social media trend on X (formerly Twitter), “#Trumpisdead” went viral because of a small misunderstanding. People misinterpreted Vice President JD Vance’s remark, “In the event that Trump died, I’m ready to go.” 

This statement was originally intended as a routine comment about presidential succession, meaning that if something were to happen to President Trump, Vance was prepared to assume the presidency. But people assumed something more brutal of it and made it viral. Anti-Trump users even wrote, “No One Mourns the Wicked,” celebrating the fake news. 

The speculation was further fueled after noticing Trump’s absence from public appearances this weekend. But Trump’s physician has confirmed that the President remains in “excellent health.”

Previous Encounters of Trump & Fake News

In March, a viral video claimed that Trump revealed the Bitcoin Whitepaper in the Oval Office. The claim sparked debates in the crypto space before confirming that it was false. This claim reignited discussions on how political figures or popular celebrities influence market sentiment. 

Misinformation in the crypto world can spread rapidly, often shaping narratives that impact investor behavior. The incident also raised concerns about media manipulation and its effect on crypto markets. 

These baseless trends not only spark arguments but also potentially impact the crypto space, especially when related to high-profile figures like Trump. 

Donald Trump and his associated businesses have recently become significantly involved in the crypto space. Trump Media & Technology Group has been raising billions to invest in Bitcoin and is working to launch crypto-related exchange-traded funds. Recently, the company announced that it has raised $6.42 billion to acquire a supply of a digital token called Cronos, which is issued by Crypto.com. 

Earlier this year, in January, the President also launched a meme coin named TRUMP, which gained massive attention. 

Since Trump’s influence and ventures in the crypto space are closely watched by investors, fake news like “Trump is dead” can largely affect their confidence and negatively impact the market. It could impact his meme coin, personal businesses, market sentiment, and price volatility. 

FAQs

Did President Trump actually die?

No. Rumors of Trump’s death are false, originating from a misinterpretation of VP Vance’s routine statement about presidential succession.

How did the “Trump is dead” rumor start?

It began when users misinterpreted VP JD Vance’s comment, “In the event that Trump died, I’m ready to go,” which was about standard succession protocol.

What is Trump’s current health status?

Trump’s physician has confirmed the President remains in “excellent health,” despite his absence from recent public appearances fueling speculation.

