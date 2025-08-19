Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup to acquire Dogehash to establish Dogecoin mining platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.619-5.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-4.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021094-8.66%
Edge
EDGE$0.50061-17.26%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.93%

Key Takeaways

  • Thumzup is acquiring Dogehash Technologies to create a major Dogecoin mining platform.
  • The combined company will operate extensive Scrypt ASIC mining operations powered by renewable energy.

Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media marketing and crypto asset strategy firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., will acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction to build a leading Dogecoin mining platform, the company announced Tuesday.

Last week, Thumzup announced its plans to join the crypto mining sector after raising $50 million in a common stock offering. The proceeds will be used to expand its crypto strategies, including mining rig purchases and digital asset accumulation.

CEO Robert Steele said he wanted Thumzup to move beyond social media marketing and become a serious crypto player with strong capital, mining operations, and treasury management expertise.

Under the agreement, shareholders of Dogehash, which operates industrial-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining facilities, will receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock. The combined company will be renamed “Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.” and trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “XDOG.”

Dogehash operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with additional units planned for deployment later this year. The company’s mining operations are based in a renewable-energy data center, with secondary satellite sites being added.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dogehash CEO Parker Scott believes the company is well placed to capitalize on the expanding adoption of Dogecoin and blockchain innovation.

The deal between Thumzup and Dogehash is slated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions and shareholder approval.

Last month, Thumzup obtained board approval to hold up to $250 million in a variety of crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and USD Coin.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/dogecoin-mining-platform-acquisition-news/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest