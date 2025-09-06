Trump Jr. Firm Thumzup Media Backs Dogecoin Mining in Bold Crypto Shift

Thumzup Media Corp. invests in BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC.

The firm acquires 2,500 Dogecoin miners, potentially expanding to 3,500.

Institutional adoption boosts DOGE, Litecoin fees spike, and Solana revenue surges.

Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., has made a major pivot into crypto, signaling renewed momentum for leading altcoins. In a recent shareholder letter, the Nasdaq-listed company confirmed a $1 million Bitcoin purchase earlier this year and authorized additional investments in Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin USDC. The firm also signed agreements to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to potentially add 1,000 more.

Thumzup’s Crypto Pivot

Initially, focused on social media marketing, Thumzup has rapidly redefined itself as a crypto-mining player. Backed by fresh capital raises, including a $50 million offering in August, the company is preparing to finalize its acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin-focused mining operation.

If approved, the deal would make Thumzup one of the few publicly traded, utility-scale DOGE miners. According to estimates, 3,500 DOGE miners could generate more than $100 million annually if DOGE reaches $1. Even at current prices near $0.22 as of press time, annual revenues could surpass $22 million, highlighting the financial potential of the move.

Why Could These Coins Soar?

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Beyond Thumzup, institutional interest in Dogecoin is accelerating. CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based firm, has become the first publicly traded company to adopt DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset. With $175 million in backing from over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors, this initiative, supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of DOGE, could institutionalize DOGE as a legitimate reserve asset.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is seeing renewed network activity. According to Artemis Terminal data, fee collections jumped to $2,100 on Monday, the highest since January, reflecting growing usage and liquidity.

Meanwhile, LTC’s hash rate has tripled in just 18 months, strengthening network security and suggesting rising miner confidence.

Solana (SOL)

Solana continues to dominate in on-chain growth. In August, Solana-based apps generated $148 million in revenue, nearly double year-over-year, outpacing every other network. Trading also surged, with perpetual volume hitting an all-time high of $43.8 billion. These numbers underscore Solana’s growing foothold in decentralized finance and trading.

XRP

Major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe, have filed amendments to streamline Commodity-Based Trust Shares listing under standardized frameworks. While the SEC has yet to respond, legal experts suggest a framework could unlock a wave of ETF launches, potentially driving major inflows into XRP. With Thumzup’s pivot into crypto mining and diversified altcoin investments, market momentum for DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, and ETH could intensify.

