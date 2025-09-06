Trump Jr. Firm Thumzup Media Backs Dogecoin Mining in Bold Crypto Shift

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.405+1.17%
Solana
SOL$204.46+0.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.343+0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,379.98+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09911+2.20%
  • Thumzup Media Corp. invests in BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC.
  • The firm acquires 2,500 Dogecoin miners, potentially expanding to 3,500.
  • Institutional adoption boosts DOGE, Litecoin fees spike, and Solana revenue surges.

Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., has made a major pivot into crypto, signaling renewed momentum for leading altcoins. In a recent shareholder letter, the Nasdaq-listed company confirmed a $1 million Bitcoin purchase earlier this year and authorized additional investments in Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin USDC. The firm also signed agreements to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to potentially add 1,000 more.

Thumzup’s Crypto Pivot

Initially, focused on social media marketing, Thumzup has rapidly redefined itself as a crypto-mining player. Backed by fresh capital raises, including a $50 million offering in August, the company is preparing to finalize its acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin-focused mining operation. 

If approved, the deal would make Thumzup one of the few publicly traded, utility-scale DOGE miners. According to estimates, 3,500 DOGE miners could generate more than $100 million annually if DOGE reaches $1. Even at current prices near $0.22 as of press time, annual revenues could surpass $22 million, highlighting the financial potential of the move.

Why Could These Coins Soar?

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Beyond Thumzup, institutional interest in Dogecoin is accelerating. CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based firm, has become the first publicly traded company to adopt DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset.  With $175 million in backing from over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors, this initiative, supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of DOGE, could institutionalize DOGE as a legitimate reserve asset.

Related : Ethereum Could Become “High-Octane Money,” Says Former BlackRock Crypto Head

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is seeing renewed network activity. According to Artemis Terminal data, fee collections jumped to $2,100 on Monday, the highest since January, reflecting growing usage and liquidity. 

Meanwhile, LTC’s hash rate has tripled in just 18 months, strengthening network security and suggesting rising miner confidence.

Solana (SOL)

Solana continues to dominate in on-chain growth. In August, Solana-based apps generated $148 million in revenue, nearly double year-over-year, outpacing every other network. Trading also surged, with perpetual volume hitting an all-time high of $43.8 billion. These numbers underscore Solana’s growing foothold in decentralized finance and trading.

XRP

Major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe, have filed amendments to streamline Commodity-Based Trust Shares listing under standardized frameworks. While the SEC has yet to respond, legal experts suggest a framework could unlock a wave of ETF launches, potentially driving major inflows into XRP. With Thumzup’s pivot into crypto mining and diversified altcoin investments, market momentum for DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, and ETH could intensify.

Related : Cardano (ADA) Defends Critical $0.80 Support as Analysts Outline Long-Term Bull Case

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/altcoins-ltc-sol-xrp-eth-poised-after-trump-jr-firms-investment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04193-1.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204.96+1.13%
BULLS
BULLS$522.23+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,434.15+1.13%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01432+1.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now