Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket as Advisor After 1789 Investment

Quick Highlights

Trump Jr. joins Polymarket as an advisor after 1789 Capital invests

Polymarket eyes U.S. market return with CFTC approval in place

Founder calls deal a major step for truth in prediction markets

Donald Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket After 1789 Capital Investment

Prediction platform Polymarket announced a major move this week: Donald Trump Jr. has joined the company as an advisor, while 1789 Capital has made a strategic investment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Why Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital Are Betting on Polymarket

According to Polymarket, 1789 Capital focuses on supporting innovative U.S. businesses. Trump Jr., a partner at the firm, will help the platform grow its footprint in the global prediction market industry.

Polymarket founder and CEO Shane Coplan called the move a turning point:

Donald Trump Jr. highlighted Polymarket’s mission of empowering users:

1789 Capital founder Omid Malik shared a similar vision:

Polymarket Prepares for U.S. Comeback

Polymarket is actively preparing to return to the American market. On July 21, 2025, the company finalized its $112 million acquisition of the QCX derivatives exchange.

This acquisition grants Polymarket legal clearance to operate in the United States, following QCX’s license approval by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) earlier in July.

This development comes after the CFTC and prosecutors officially closed their investigation into Polymarket, which had been ongoing since 2024.