Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Board as Crypto Betting Platform Returns to US

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/28 02:15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.482--%
Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Board as Crypto Betting Platform Returns to US

The announcement came alongside news that 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. serves as a partner, made a strategic investment in the crypto-based betting platform.

The investment amount remains undisclosed, though sources familiar with the deal told Reuters it reached double-digit millions of dollars. This development marks a significant step for Polymarket as it positions itself to compete in the lucrative US prediction market space.

Platform’s Journey Back to US Markets

Polymarket faced regulatory challenges in 2022 when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined the company $1.4 million for operating an unregistered swaps platform. The regulator ordered Polymarket to block American users, forcing the platform to operate only in international markets.

To solve this problem, Polymarket spent $112 million in July 2025 to acquire QCEX, a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse. This purchase gave Polymarket the regulatory foundation needed to legally serve US customers again. The timing proved strategic, as QCX received its contract market designation on July 9, just 12 days before the acquisition announcement.

The regulatory path cleared further when both the Department of Justice and CFTC closed their investigations into Polymarket in July 2025 without filing charges. These probes had examined whether the platform continued serving US users despite the 2022 settlement agreement.

Strong Financial Performance Despite US Absence

Polymarket demonstrated impressive growth while blocked from US markets. Users placed approximately $6 billion in predictions during the first half of 2025 alone. The platform gained widespread attention during the 2024 presidential election when betting volumes surged dramatically around political outcomes.

The company recently reached a $1 billion valuation while closing a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. This valuation reflects investor confidence in prediction markets as alternative sources for gauging public sentiment on politics, economics, and major events.

1789 Capital’s Conservative Investment Strategy

Trump Jr.’s involvement comes through 1789 Capital, a Palm Beach-based venture capital firm he joined as partner. The firm, founded in 2022 by Omeed Malik and Chris Buskirk, describes itself as funding “the next chapter of American exceptionalism.” It focuses on companies aligned with conservative values and positions itself as an anti-ESG investment firm.

@DonaldJTrumpJr

Source: @DonaldJTrumpJr

“Polymarket is the largest prediction market in the world, and the U.S. needs access to this important platform,” Trump Jr. said in a statement. “Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called ‘expert’ opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world.”

The firm manages roughly $150 million and has invested in various conservative-leaning companies, including Tucker Carlson’s media venture and prescription startup BlinkRx. Since Trump’s inauguration, 1789 Capital has reportedly raised an additional $500 million and aims to collect $1 billion for its first fund by mid-2025.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion

Polymarket secured a partnership with X (formerly Twitter) to become the platform’s official prediction market partner. This collaboration with Elon Musk’s social media company significantly expands Polymarket’s reach to mainstream audiences beyond cryptocurrency users.

The platform allows users to trade on outcomes of real-world events using cryptocurrency. Market prices reflect collective beliefs about the likelihood of various events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and media organizations increasingly rely on these forecasts to understand public sentiment and future probabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Environment

Polymarket’s return sets up direct competition with Kalshi, another CFTC-regulated prediction market that has operated legally in the US market. Kalshi recently won court approval to offer election betting in 2024, giving it a head start in capturing American users.

The regulatory environment has become more favorable under the Trump administration, which has taken a friendlier approach to cryptocurrency companies compared to the previous administration. This shift helped clear the path for Polymarket’s regulated return to American markets.

However, prediction markets still face criticism from some legislators. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley previously wrote letters calling for bans on election betting, arguing such platforms could degrade public trust in electoral processes.

What This Means for American Bettors

The QCEX acquisition provides Polymarket with the necessary regulatory infrastructure to offer prediction markets to American users through a fully licensed platform. This differentiates the company from traditional gambling sites by focusing on real-world events rather than games of chance.

Users can expect to access markets covering politics, current events, sports, economics, and cultural topics. The platform’s real-time pricing mechanism aims to provide more accurate forecasts than traditional polling or expert predictions by requiring users to put money behind their beliefs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Missed early memecoins? investors see this token as a 2025 second chance

Missed early memecoins? investors see this token as a 2025 second chance

As SHIB slows, investors eye Little Pepe as 2025’s fresh Dogecoin and Shiba-style breakout. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001252-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+0.14%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573+3.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/28 01:53
Share
US to Put GDP Data on Blockchain in Push for Transparency

US to Put GDP Data on Blockchain in Push for Transparency

The US Commerce Department will begin publishing GDP figures on the blockchain, marking a significant step in the government’s adoption of distributed ledger technology.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03649+0.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/28 00:41
Share
Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto

Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto

The crypto market is buzzing again, and the hunt for the next 50x token feels more alive than ever. Ripple’s XRP is around $3.01 with a strong year-over-year rally of more than 436%. Shiba Inu is trading near $0.0000125, still riding its meme coin legacy. Stellar XLM is moving around $0.406 and showing steady development. But one coin is stealing the spotlight, and it is not any of the big names. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the meme coin making waves with its presale, peaking higher than PEPE, Dogecoin, and even SHIB in online chatter. LILPEPE is priced at just $0.0020 in stage 11 of its presale, with projections suggesting it could rocket to $0.1 in the months ahead, a massive 50x gain that has investors paying attention.Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme coin with real momentumLILPEPE is in stage 11 of its presale, priced at just $0.0020 per token. Early investors from stage 1 have already doubled their money with 100% gains, and even those jumping in at stage 11 can still lock in about 50% profit when the presale listing goes live at $0.0030. After stage 11 sells out, the price moves to $0.0021 in stage 12, climbing toward a 20-stage finish. What makes LILPEPE stand out is the insane demand. Stage 11 is already over 98% filled, with over $21.7 million raised out of the $22.3 million goal and over 13.9 billion tokens sold. The project recently earned a CertiK audit score of 95.49%, reassuring investors that it is not just a meme with no backbone. On top of that, it is now listed on CoinMarketCap, where people can track it in real time. The buzz around LILPEPE is not just digital noise either. Between June and August 2025, it outperformed PEPE, DOGECOIN, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 search trends, ranking number one in memecoin conversation volume. That is a powerful sign of community attention. Ripple (XRP): Strong growth with regulatory hurdlesRipple’s XRP has had an interesting run. Currently priced around $3.01, XRP has gained more than 436% over the past year after spending much of 2024 stuck under a dollar. Optimism around potential regulatory clarity and even the idea of an ETF has pushed momentum higher. In the short term, though, XRP has slipped roughly 2% to 8% over the past week, showing that volatility is far from over.  Some analysts are pointing to a potential 500% rally if conditions line up, but right now, XRP still feels like a coin waiting for its big legal breakthrough. It has the fundamentals but may not deliver the explosive upside newer tokens promise.Shiba Inu (SHIB): The meme coin that needs fresh fuelShiba Inu is priced at $0.0000125 right now and has dropped about 4.5% over the last week, with a one-month decline of nearly 19%. The token that once turned a small group of investors into millionaires struggles to find fresh momentum. Some projections suggest that SHIB will climb to $0.000033 by 2026, which is a 170% gain, and there are even more ambitious forecasts of 300% growth by 2030. Stellar (XLM): Reliable but slow movingStellar’s XLM is trading around $0.406, down about 8% from last week. Analysts project a modest move to about $0.42 by the end of August, with some long-term forecasts suggesting it could reach as high as $0.75 in 2025.  Other outlooks even see XLM touching $1.16 by 2027, almost a 200% increase from current levels. Why LILPEPE feels like the 50x betHere is the truth: XRP, SHIB, and XLM are all respectable plays. They may each deliver 20x to 30x gains if the stars align. But LILPEPE has the firepower to push toward 50x returns. At $0.0020 today, it only needs to hit $0.1 to deliver that target. With strong presale momentum, community hype, mainstream recognition, and solid infrastructure, that target does not feel far-fetched. LILPEPE offers that feeling of catching the next big rocket before it takes off. If you missed Dogecoin early or are tired of waiting for XRP’s court case to resolve, LILPEPE is the one token that feels alive right now. It is still cheap, still early, and has room to grow. And if those 50x projections come true, this could be the trade that changes everything.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:Website: https://littlepepe.comWhitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdfTelegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetokenThe post Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto appeared first on Invezz
NEAR
NEAR$2.559+1.50%
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.30%
Waves
WAVES$1.242+3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 01:04
Share

Trending News

More

Missed early memecoins? investors see this token as a 2025 second chance

US to Put GDP Data on Blockchain in Push for Transparency

Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto

SoFi Switches On Bitcoin's Lightning—What It Means For Crypto ETFs

Discover Why S Coin Gains Momentum in the Crypto Market