Trump-linked venture fund 1789 Capital surpasses $1 billion in assets

By: PANews
2025/09/08 21:00
PANews reported on September 8th that 1789 Capital, a venture fund with ties to the Trump family, now has over $1 billion in assets, thanks to a surge in new investments since Trump returned to the White House, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm's investments typically range from $5 million to $50 million, the people said.

Earlier news came out that 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm joined by Donald Trump Jr. last year, invested tens of millions of dollars in Polymarket.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
