Trump-Linked WLFI Token Sinks 60% as Sell Pressure Mounts

Once billed as one of the most anticipated political-crypto crossovers, the token has now lost more than half its value.

From Hype to Collapse

The project launched on September 1, attracting outsized attention thanks to its Trump family backing. At first, demand was strong enough to drive WLFI to $0.46, its all-time high. But the rally was short-lived. Within 24 hours, the price had already crashed to $0.23, and on Thursday the token briefly touched a new bottom at $0.1794 before stabilizing just above $0.18.

A Market Cap Under Pressure

WLFI’s market capitalization now stands at roughly $4.5 billion, a stark drop considering how quickly it amassed speculative inflows. The coin has tumbled 60% from its peak and shed nearly a fifth of its value in the past 24 hours alone.

Analysts point to several factors weighing on the token, including aggressive whale activity, the release of unlocked tokens, and swirling allegations of corruption tied to the project’s rollout.

Token Burn Fails to Save Price

In an effort to slow the slide, World Liberty Financial announced the destruction of 47 million WLFI, about 0.19% of the circulating supply. On-chain data confirms the burn, but the move has done little to restore market confidence. Prices continued lower even after the announcement, underlining how fragile sentiment remains.

What Comes Next?

Despite the early hype and strong brand recognition, WLFI’s trajectory highlights the risks of politically tied tokens in highly speculative markets. Unless sustained buying support emerges, the burn may not be enough to stem further declines.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

