Trump Media Acquires $105M in Cronos Tokens Through Crypto.com Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:18
Altcoins

Trump Media and Technology Group is moving far beyond its Truth Social roots, unveiling an ambitious play in the digital asset space.

The company has revealed that it now holds 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, worth about $105 million, as part of a partnership with Crypto.com.

A Fintech Shift, Not Just Social Media

The purchase is being described inside Trump Media as more than a simple treasury addition. Executives say CRO will underpin a broader fintech strategy, powering payments and loyalty systems across the company’s consumer platforms. Truth Social and Truth+ are already preparing to introduce rewards built on Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure, showing how the token could become a core feature of daily user engagement.

Rather than leaving its tokens idle, Trump Media will rely on Crypto.com’s institutional custody system, which allows for both secure storage and staking. This setup means the company can earn yield while holding CRO long-term, effectively turning its treasury into a revenue-generating asset.

A Vehicle for Expansion

To cement its commitment, Trump Media created a new arm called CRO Strategy, Inc., tasked with managing the Cronos holdings. That entity is already pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, to give the project more capital market access. The endgame: scaling the CRO treasury from $105 million today toward a target of $1 billion.

CEO Devin Nunes said the initiative is about aligning Trump Media with financial innovation, pointing to CRO’s strengths as a fast and efficient settlement asset. Crypto.com chief Kris Marszalek added that the deal shows how a major company can put CRO to work both in custody and in consumer-facing products, highlighting its utility beyond trading.

Ripple Effect on Cronos

The market reaction has been swift. News of the purchase boosted confidence in CRO, with traders pointing to Trump Media as one of the largest institutional backers the network has attracted so far. Cronos is already known for its interoperability and support for DeFi and commerce applications, and this corporate endorsement adds further legitimacy.

Trump Media has been gradually building its presence in crypto, with a Bitcoin treasury surpassing $2 billion earlier this year. Now, by anchoring itself to Cronos as well, the company is positioning its balance sheet at the intersection of media, fintech, and blockchain infrastructure.

What began as a social media brand is increasingly shaping into a hybrid enterprise where digital assets are central — and the CRO play could mark its boldest step yet.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

