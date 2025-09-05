Trump Media Acquires 684.4M $CRO Tokens

Trump Media finalized the purchase of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth $105 million in a cash-and-stock deal with Crypto.com. The tokens, representing about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply, are securely staked through Crypto.com Custody to earn additional revenue. This move is part of a strategic partnership set to integrate CRO into Trump Media’s platforms, Truth Social and Truth+, via a rewards system. CEO Devin Nunes highlighted CRO’s strong potential as a versatile digital payment token.

