Trump Media and Crypto.com Form Strategic Partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:00
U
U$0.00989-11.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412-0.88%
Gems
GEMS$0.1716-7.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1229-0.24%
FORM
FORM$3.5335+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018371+0.88%

In a landmark deal that merges technology, media, and cryptocurrency, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) has announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com.


The collaboration will create a new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring and holding CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain.


As part of the mutual cooperation agreement, Trump Media will integrate Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure into its platforms, Truth Social and Truth+. This will enable a new rewards system where users can earn “gems” for engagement and convert them into CRO tokens and other benefits.


This is a pioneering move to directly onboard a social media user base onto a blockchain ecosystem, potentially exposing millions to the utility of digital currencies.


A joint venture


To cement the partnership, Trump Media will purchase approximately $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet. In a reciprocal move, Crypto.com will acquire $50 million in common stock of Trump Media,
according to the report.


Both companies’ holdings will be subject to a one-year lock-up period, followed by a three-year restrictive release schedule. This joint venture is a strong signal that both companies believe in the long-term value and utility of the Cronos blockchain for building the “future American digital economy.”

From negativity to positivity


Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is an American media and technology company that is majority-owned by Donald J. Trump.


It is worth noting that Donald Trump was sceptical about cryptocurrencies during his first term as U.S. President. On July 11, 2019, Trump posted a tweet attacking Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying that their value is “based on thin air”, as reported by Coinidol.com. However, Donald Trump has now become one of the most crypto-friendly politicians.

Source: https://coinidol.com/trump-media-and-crypto-com/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07531+0.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5437-0.14%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9795-1.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Share
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war