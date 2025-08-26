Trump Media and Crypto.com sign $155M strategic deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:01
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on August 26, 2025, that it entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto.com through parallel cooperation and purchase agreements.

As part of the deal, Trump Media will adopt Crypto.com’s wallet system to power an updated in-app rewards program. Users will be able to exchange earned “gems” for Cronos (CRO), the token tied to Crypto.com, and apply CRO balances toward subscription fees. Opening a Crypto.com account will also grant access to free or discounted Truth+ subscriptions.

The transaction also includes cross-holdings between the companies.

Trump Media purchased approximately $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 685 million tokens, which it will custody and stake through Crypto.com. In return, Crypto.com invested $50 million in Trump Media common stock. Both positions are subject to lock-up periods.

A new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will also be formed to manage token treasury operations and pursue a planned business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company.

The partnership follows Trump Media’s recent ETF filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that named Crypto.com as custodian, including for a proposed Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. Some analysts have noted that the company’s overlapping business arrangements could draw scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/trump-media-crypto-com-sign-155m-deal

