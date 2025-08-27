Trump Media And Partners Raise $6 Billion For The First CRO Treasury

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the digital asset platform Crypto.com and the special-purpose acquisition company Yorkville to create the first Cronos (CRO) treasury.
New CRO Treasury Project
The announcement details a definitive agreement between these entities to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated digital asset treasury company aimed at acquiring Crypto.com’s native token.
The funding structure for this project comprises $1 billion in CRO tokens—representing approximately 19% of the total market capitalization of CRO at the time of the announcement—alongside $200 million in cash and $220 million from cash-in mandatory exercise warrants.
Additionally, the venture will benefit from a substantial $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, positioning the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as potentially the largest publicly traded CRO treasury company.
Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media, emphasized the growing importance of digital asset treasuries. He stated:
Trump Media’s Crypto Ambitions
Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the project’s scale and structure, noting that it would encompass more than the current market capitalization of CRO.
Interestingly, he added that the project’s unique characteristics, such as the share lock-ups and a validator strategy for the treasury, set it apart from other digital asset treasury initiatives.
This new endeavor, however, is not Trump Media’s first foray into cryptocurrencies. The company had previously announced its significant holdings, including $2 billion in Bitcoin and a planned $300 million allocation for an options-based strategy focused on the leading cryptocurrency.
Furthermore, just two weeks ago, it was revealed that Crypto.com will serve as the Bitcoin custodian for President Donald Trump’s media company in its S-1 registration for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) if approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As of press time, CRO has capitalized on this momentum, surging 22% toward the $0.20 milestone following the announcement. This positions Crypto.com’s native token as one of the market’s top performers in both the monthly and year-to-date periods, with surges of 40% and 120%, respectively.
Compared to its all-time high, CRO is still trading 79% below the $0.96 price. However, positive market momentum and the adoption of the same strategy by more companies could further fuel the rally, bringing it closer to these levels.
