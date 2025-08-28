Trump Media, Crypto.com unveil $6.4B Cronos treasury strategy – Details

Key Takeaways

Trump Media’s $6.4 billion crypto treasury strategy positions CRO as a core reserve asset, signaling a bold shift toward institutional adoption and echoing MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-driven corporate finance model.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, and Crypto.com have joined forces in a definitive agreement to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.

This new venture will operate as a digital asset treasury company, with a primary focus on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem [CRO].

With this agreement, Yorkville, a SPAC backed by Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC, stands at the forefront of media-crypto partnerships.

Trump Media strikes deal with Yorkville SPAC

As per the agreements, Trump Media plans to acquire approximately $105 million worth of CRO, i.e., about 2% of the cryptocurrency’s total market value.

In return, Crypto.com will invest $50 million in Trump Media equity. But the plan extends well beyond that.

Additionally, it also aims to build its treasury with a mix of assets, including $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, and $220 million through mandatory warrant exercises.

To further bolster its financial position, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. has committed a $5 billion equity line of credit.

This move totaling to $6.4 billion would make Trump Media the largest publicly traded holder of CRO to date.

What does this tell us about Trump’s plans?

Upon completion, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold majority ownership of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as founding partners.

This comes amid a broader trend of publicly traded companies across industries, venturing into cryptocurrency, positioning Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] as core treasury holdings.

Alice Liu, Head of Research at crypto data provider CoinMarketCap, called the move a marker of institutional adoption.

This mirrored Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook.

Since 2020, it has accumulated Bitcoin aggressively, lifting reserves to nearly $100 billion and driving its stock higher.

Impact on CRO and TRUMP tokens

As expected, the announcement sparked a significant market reaction.

While CRO surged nearly 40% to $0.2236 over 24 hours, Official Trump [TRUMP] memecoin edged up 1.95% to $8.43, according to CoinMarketCap, at press time.

This move highlights how Donald Trump’s involvement in the crypto sector has expanded into a multi-billion-dollar business since 2022.