Trump Media Goes All-In on Cronos (CRO) in Crypto.com Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:52
RealLink
REAL$0.05819+2.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+3.19%
Gems
GEMS$0.18293+18.11%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6616+7.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+2.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018761-0.53%
Cronos
CRO$0.19948+30.01%
  • Trump Media integrates Cronos (CRO) into Truth Social and Truth+ for rewards and payments
  • Mutual $155M investments signal strong commitment to CRO adoption and ecosystem growth
  • New CRO Strategy arm highlights Trump Media’s push toward building a crypto treasury

Trump Media forged a sweeping partnership with Crypto.com, a deal that installs the Cronos (CRO) token as the new backbone of its digital operations. 

The move signals the company’s aggressive push beyond media and into financial technology, with a sharp focus on blockchain integration.

How Will Cronos (CRO) Work on Truth Social?

The deal makes CRO a core utility token inside both the Truth Social platform and the Truth+ streaming service. Users now earn platform rewards, or “gems,” and can convert them directly into CRO through Crypto.com’s integrated wallet. This move adds a powerful crypto-based incentive layer to drive user engagement.

Related: Trump Media to Launch Utility Token and Explore Crypto ETFs After $20 Million Q2 Loss

Beyond rewards, users can also pay for subscriptions with their CRO balances, a direct, real-world use case for the token. The strategy also includes discounted Truth+ subscriptions for anyone who opens a new account with Crypto.com, a powerful cross-promotional tactic.

Mutual Investments Strengthen the Deal

This partnership is cemented with significant mutual investments. Trump Media will purchase $105 million in CRO to hold on its own balance sheet. In a reciprocal move, Crypto.com will acquire $50 million in Trump Media stock. 

Related: Trump Media Targets Bakkt Deal as Stock Prices Soar 162%

Both blockbuster transactions are subject to a lockup period. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes called the deal a major step toward making Cronos a mainstream digital utility token.

In parallel, Trump Media has launched a new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., to develop a digital asset treasury. The company is pursuing a SPAC merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to accelerate that strategy. The focus of this new arm will be the acquisition and management of CRO assets, pointing to a long-term commitment.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the importance of the deal for Cronos adoption. He stressed that the integration with Truth Social represents a milestone in bringing blockchain technology into everyday consumer experiences.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/truth-social-to-integrate-cro-payments-in-massive-trump-media-crypto-com-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0448+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+15.00%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5259+4.30%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark