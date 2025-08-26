Trump Media Group (DJT) Stock: Soars as $1B CRO Treasury Plan Unveiled With Crypto.com and Yorkville

By: Coincentral
2025/08/26 22:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.387+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017613-9.99%
Cronos
CRO$0.20405+26.72%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03598-4.05%

TLDR

  • Trump Media Launches $6B CRO Crypto Venture With Crypto.com and Yorkville
  • DJT Soars as Trump Media Unveils $6B CRO Strategy With Crypto.com, Yorkville
  • Trump Media Bets Big on CRO in $6B Digital Asset Deal With Crypto.com
  • Trump Media’s $6B CRO Push: Crypto.com & Yorkville Join Forces in Mega Deal
  • DJT Stock Rises on Trump Media’s CRO Treasury Deal With Crypto.com & Yorkville

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) surged early Monday after unveiling a multibillion-dollar digital asset partnership. The stock rose over 4%, briefly touching $18.50 before settling near $17.97 during midday trading. This move came after the company announced a definitive business combination with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) 

The parties will form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury focused on CRO acquisition. The new entity aims to become the largest CRO treasury company globally and the most extensive digital asset treasury relative to market cap. Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com will jointly own the venture as founding partners.

Total expected funding includes $1 billion worth of CRO, $200 million in cash, and $220 million from warrant exercises. A $5 billion equity line from Yorkville’s affiliate, YA II PN, Ltd., further strengthens the capital base. Yorkville has also committed to backstop redemptions up to a 9.9% beneficial ownership threshold.

CRO Token: Core Asset in Trump Media’s Treasury Strategy

The Cronos (CRO) token will form the central asset of the company’s treasury. This move aligns with a broader strategy to shift away from traditional non-yielding assets. Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to allocate nearly all cash reserves toward CRO accumulation and validator participation.

The company will operate a Cronos validator node and delegate CRO holdings to generate native staking rewards. These rewards will be reinvested to grow CRO holdings and support operational costs. This active approach intends to establish long-term CRO exposure and enhance capital efficiency.

Cronos operates on a proof-of-authority blockchain that supports high-speed, low-cost smart contracts. Its structure ensures enterprise and financial integration reliability while enabling seamless cross-chain functionality. The network continues to grow through expanding DeFi, NFT, and commerce use cases.

Crypto.com and Yorkville Solidify Role in Blockchain Expansion

Crypto.com brings technical and infrastructure depth to the partnership, with its global platform anchoring the Cronos ecosystem. Yorkville, through its SPAC vehicle and capital commitments, plays a pivotal role in financing and structuring the deal. The combined efforts aim to cement Trump Media’s presence in the digital finance space.

All founding parties have agreed to a one-year lock-up period for their shares and warrants. This will be followed by a structured three-year release, indicating long-term alignment. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. also plans to change its ticker to “MCGA” ahead of the transaction’s closing.

Trump Media’s pivot into digital assets signals a shift toward blockchain-based financial strategies. The scale of this deal positions CRO and Cronos as a central piece in reshaping American digital finance. With funding secured and operations planned, the new entity could redefine digital treasuries on public markets.

The post Trump Media Group (DJT) Stock: Soars as $1B CRO Treasury Plan Unveiled With Crypto.com and Yorkville appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts