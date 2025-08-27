Trump Media Group Launches $6.42B CRO Treasury Strategy

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/27 00:34
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.516+4.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214499-1.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005207+0.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342+6.25%
Cronos
CRO$0.20572+31.16%

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. have unveiled a $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company. This move establishes the first publicly traded CRO-focused entity. Today, Trump Media & Technology Group, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. revealed plans to launch Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. The new company will serve as a dedicated treasury vehicle for Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s blockchain. This partnership marks the first time CRO will be the centerpiece of a publicly traded entity. The new entity will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com. As a result, these stakeholders will have direct influence over its direction and growth. Yorkville, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will bring the business public. To achieve this, it plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MCGA, short for Make CRO Great Again. The symbol change is expected to take place before the merger is finalized. After the business combination closes, the new ticker will then transfer to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Yorkville has said it will provide a separate announcement once the exact timing of the symbol change is confirmed. Treasury Breakdown: Cash, CRO, and Credit The company’s funding package totals an impressive $6.42 billion, making it one of the largest dedicated crypto treasuries ever announced. The structure of the deal comprises several components, including $1 billion in CRO tokens, which is equivalent to approximately 6.3 billion CRO. This amount represents roughly 19% of CRO’s market capitalization. It also contains $200 million in cash reserves and $220 million in warrants. In addition, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. will provide the company with access to a $5 billion equity line of credit. Separately, Trump Media & Technology acquired $105 million of CRO tokens, while Crypto.com purchased $50 million of Trump Media stock (DJT). Combined, these transactions push Trump Media Group’s total CRO holdings close to 7 billion tokens. This accumulation establishes Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as the largest CRO-focused treasury company in existence, giving it unprecedented influence over the Cronos ecosystem. Following the announcement, Cronos (CRO) token surged 41% to $0.2037, pushing its market value to $6.87 billion and ranking it as the 23rd largest cryptocurrency worldwide. Truth Social Adopts CRO as Platform Token As part of this broad strategic partnership, Truth Social will adopt CRO as its official platform token. This step signals Trump Media’s deeper commitment to blockchain integration and future monetization through digital assets.  Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes described the project as a “bold step forward,” highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to cryptocurrency in the digital economy. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the scale of the venture as “unmatched in the industry,” adding that the CRO acquired will be held forever as a cornerstone asset. Marszalek also compared the size of the deal to Ethereum, noting that for an ETH-focused treasury to achieve similar buying power, it would need to acquire “hundreds of billions” in tokens. https://twitter.com/kris/status/1960321095309144508 Validator Node and Staking Strategy Beyond accumulation, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy aims to foster active engagement with the Cronos blockchain. The company will operate a validator node, contributing to the network’s security and governance. By running its own validator, the company can directly validate transactions, secure the chain, and strengthen community trust. At the same time, it will reinvest staking rewards back into the treasury, compounding holdings over time. This approach not only cements the group’s role as a CRO whale but also integrates it as an active contributor to the blockchain’s growth and sustainability. Lock-Up Period Shows Long-Term Focus To ensure stability and demonstrate commitment, the founding stakeholders, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville, have agreed to a strict lock-up period. Their founding shares and warrants will remain locked for one year, followed by a gradual release over the next three years. Such restrictions are often used in high-profile deals to prevent early sell-offs and to align incentives for long-term value creation. This structure suggests that the backers view the CRO treasury as a multi-year project, rather than a short-term bet. Advisors and Legal Guidance A strong advisory and legal team supports the business combination. Clear Street is acting as the exclusive capital markets advisor, while DLA Piper LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are handling legal matters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.515+4.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01341+6.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0176-10.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Share
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,242.75+0.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+4.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.59+4.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Share
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01341+6.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.012666+4.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May