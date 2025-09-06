Trump Media Invest $105M In CRO Following Crypto.Com Treasury Agreement

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 21:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.303-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952+8.74%
Cronos
CRO$0.26853+1.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00703-1.54%

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, has now completed a $105 million purchase agreement with popular digital exchange Crypto.com. This development follows the previous announcement of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc. to build a $6.42 billion CRO treasury.

Trump Media Strategic Cronos (CRO) Partnership

According to a press release on September 5, Trump Media will acquire 684.4 million CRO at about $0.153 per token. The payment structure is 50% stock and 50% cash, and both the CRO tokens and Trump Media shares received will be subject to a lockup period (i.e., cannot be sold immediately). 

This tranche represents about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply, separate from an additional 19% of supply that Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. (a related entity) is set to acquire. Commenting on this deal, Trump Media’s CEO and Chairman, Devin Nunes, has shared much potential of CRO in alignment with the company’s strategic goals. 

Nunes said: 

Notably, the American media company will custody the tokens using Crypto.com Custody, which also allows them to stake CRO for yield (extra revenue). Crypto.com Co-Founder Kris Marszalek shares much optimism on this aspect of the deal, lauding the utility of the CRO token. 

Marszalek said:

Meanwhile, the purchase agreement also presents a clause that allows Truth Social to adopt CRO as a pioneering reward system using Crypto.com  wallet infrastructure.

CRO Price Overview

At the time of writing, CRO is trading at $0.26810, down by 0.95% in the past 24 hours, culminating in a 16.42% loss over the week. Alongside this purchase deal with Crypto.com, Truth Social’s parent company unveiled Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a new entity set to merge with SPAC Yorkville Acquisition Corp to form a dedicated treasury vehicle focused on acquiring and managing CRO.

Trump Media
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00937-7.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11245-2.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010844-1.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?