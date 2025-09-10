Trump Media Partners with Crypto.com to Launch CRO Token Integration

TLDR

Trump Media has updated its Truth Social platform to allow users to convert “Truth gems” into CRO tokens.

The new feature is available to users subscribed to the Patriot Package of the Truth+ streaming platform.

Users can earn gems by participating in activities across Trump Media’s platforms and exchange them for CRO tokens.

Trump Media has shifted from exploring its own utility token to integrating Crypto.com’s CRO token into its ecosystem.

The partnership with Crypto.com also includes a $105 million acquisition of 684.4 million CRO tokens for Trump Media’s digital asset strategy.

Trump Media has introduced a major update to its Truth Social platform, allowing users to convert “Truth gems” into Cronos (CRO) tokens. The company’s new partnership with Crypto.com enables users who subscribe to the Truth+ streaming platform’s Patriot Package to access this feature. Through this update, Truth Social users can earn gems by participating in activities across Trump Media’s platforms.

Trump Media Chooses CRO Over Proprietary Token Launch

As part of the rewards program, Truth Social users can earn “Truth gems” for their engagement on the platform. These gems can be converted into Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, using its wallet infrastructure. The move to integrate CRO marks a shift from Trump Media’s earlier plans of creating its own utility token.

Previously, Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes mentioned in April that the company was exploring the introduction of a proprietary token. He stated that the token could be used to pay for subscriptions and other services within the ecosystem. However, with this new update, Trump Media has opted to use CRO instead of launching its own digital currency.

Partnership with Crypto.com Expands Trump Media’s Digital Strategy

This integration is not Trump Media’s first collaboration with Crypto.com. Earlier this year, the company worked with the platform to launch ETFs tracking digital assets and securities. These ETFs, set to launch in 2025, will have a focus on “Made in America” digital assets, as Trump Media continues to expand its digital presence.

Additionally, Trump Media has entered a significant agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million CRO tokens. This $105 million acquisition is part of a broader $6.4 billion digital-asset strategy. Trump Media plans to hold these tokens in Crypto.com’s institutional custody, which could potentially allow the company to stake them for additional yield.

Trump Media’s strategic moves highlight its increasing focus on digital assets and cryptocurrency. Through partnerships with platforms like Crypto.com, the company is positioning itself to expand its digital ecosystem. By integrating CRO with Truth Social, Trump Media aims to create a more engaging and rewarding platform for its users.

The post Trump Media Partners with Crypto.com to Launch CRO Token Integration appeared first on Blockonomi.