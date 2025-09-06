Trump Media Signs $105M Crypto Deal With Crypto.com Custody Partnership

Trump Media & Technology Group has officially made a record-breaking acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth about 105 million dollars, one of the largest corporate purchases of cryptocurrencies in recent history. The agreement, which has been closed by a strategic cash-and-stock deal with Crypto.com, puts Trump Media in the role of a large institutional CRO token holder and creates a multi-faceted custody relationship potentially game-changing in corporate crypto adoption strategies.

The final transaction is around 2 percent of the entire supply of CRO distributed and shows more confidence in the value of cryptocurrency assets than any other asset held by corporations as a treasury asset. In 2021, Trump Media finalized the purchase of 684.4 million CRO tokens at a cash-and-stock acquisition valued at on the order of 105 million with exchange but now stored and staked with Crypto.com institutional custody. This setup enables the Trump Media to collect more money as staking reward, and offer enterprise-grade security to their assets at the enterprise level.

Staking and Institutional Custody Infrastructure

The move to use Crypto.com Custody to hold and stake those large amounts of CRO token holdings makes it clear that institutional grade custody is becoming increasingly significant in the corporate adoption of crypto. Crypto.com Custody offers segregated wallets, multi-party computation (MPC) processes and detailed compliance capabilities tailored to institutional purchasers of large cryptocurrency holdings.

Tokens are held, which can be seen as about 2% of the circulating supply of CRO, safely staked by Crypto.com Custody so as to generate token revenue, which forms a two-revenue model and Trump Media gains additional revenue not just by potential increase in value of the token but also by the continuing yield of the stake. The practice exhibits advanced treasury management that transcends mere speculation in cryptocurrencies by incorporating proactive yield generation actions.

Integration and Revenue Model Innovation of the platform

It goes beyond mere token acquisition to include end-to-end platform integration that may rethink the ways social media companies monetize user activity. Truth Social will incorporate CRO and staking to produce additional revenue as a reward system, and they will develop an innovative method of incentivizing users through cryptocurrency that can be programmed.

This type of integration is a large step in social media economics, as traditional advertisement-based revenue applications are complemented by cryptocurrency-driven reward systems. Truth Social users are set to earn CRO tokens based on multiple activities on the platform, which builds a direct financial incentive to use the platform and establishes cryptocurrency utility in the social media ecosystem.

A larger social media industry implication is that such a partnership might speed up the use of cryptocurrency-based creator economies and user reward systems. Introducing CRO as a native token in the ecosystem of Truth Social, Trump Media is placing itself at the vanguard of Web3 social media innovation, which may have an impact on how other platforms can integrate cryptocurrency and user monetization.

Going forward, the collaboration between Trump Media and Crypto.com is not a one-off business deal but a new framework in which established businesses can leverage cryptocurrency infrastructure to run better businesses, better user engagement, and better treasury functions. With the ongoing development of this collaboration, and its success, it could become the template of the second step of corporatized crypto use.