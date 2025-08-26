Trump Media teams with Crypto.com to launch $6.4 billion CRO treasury venture

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:55
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.385+0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23143+2.20%
FORM
FORM$3.5051+1.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01312+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017613-9.97%
Cronos
CRO$0.2045+27.23%

Key Takeaways

  • Trump Media and Crypto.com are launching a major CRO treasury company.
  • The treasury will acquire large amounts of CRO, with funding including cash, warrants, and a $5 billion equity line.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has entered into a definitive agreement with Crypto.com to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury vehicle that will focus on acquiring Cronos’s native token, CRO, the companies announced Tuesday.

Designed for fast, low-cost, and cross-chain smart contracts, Cronos is integrated with Crypto.com’s worldwide payments network. Trump Media and Crypto.com believe it can drive a “digital-first American economy” via decentralized finance, payments, and tokenized assets.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media, and Crypto.com will together hold the majority stake in the new entity.

Funding at launch is expected to include $1 billion in CRO tokens, equivalent to around 19% of total CRO market cap, $200 million in cash, and $220 million in warrants, alongside a $5 billion equity line of credit from YA II PN, Ltd., a Yorkville affiliate.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “MCGA” ahead of the business combination. Upon closing, the listing will transfer to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy.

All founding partners have committed to a one-year lock-up on their shares, after which their holdings will be gradually released over three years.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the scale of the planned treasury would surpass the entire market capitalization of CRO, supported by more than $400 million in cash and a $5 billion credit line.

The founding partners of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy have a history of working together on digital asset ventures, including ETFs tied to Bitcoin and Cronos, promoted as “Made in America” ETFs under Truth.Fi.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cro-treasury-venture-trump-media/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts