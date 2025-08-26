Trump Media to Launch Rewards System on TRUTH SOCIAL and TRUTH+ Platforms, Using CRO as Utility Token

PANews reported on August 26 that according to DEGEN NEWS, Trump Media will launch a rewards system on the TRUTH SOCIAL and TRUTH+ platforms. The system uses the Crypto.com digital wallet infrastructure and adopts the CRONOS (CRO) digital currency as a utility token.

Earlier news indicated that Trump Media and Technology Group will establish a new company to deploy CRO treasury strategy, with expected funding sources reaching US$6.42 billion.