Trump Media's CRO Bet Sends Token Soaring Past BTC, ETH

2025/08/27 16:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422+1.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,896.84+0.69%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-0.48%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12583+4.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316+2.41%
Cronos
CRO$0.22227+38.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,593.51+3.87%
  • Trump Media struck a deal with Crypto.com and Yorkville to launch a CRO treasury venture.
  • The new entity, MCGA, will hold about one-fifth of all CRO tokens.
  • CRO surged nearly 30%, beating bitcoin and ethereum’s flat performance.

Trump Media & Technology Group  has struck a high-profile deal with Crypto.com and blank-check firm Yorkville Acquisition Corp to launch a new treasury-style company focused on the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO). 

The announcement sparked a frenzy in the markets on Tuesday, sending CRO soaring nearly 34% to $0.21, outpacing both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which also turned green today.

New Entity to be Listed on Nasdaq

The new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will list on Nasdaq under the ticker MCGA, short for “Make Crypto Great Again.” 

Modeled on Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook of accumulating Bitcoin as a corporate treasury reserve, the venture will build a large-scale position in CRO. 

In fact, the deal is structured so that the new company will ultimately hold roughly one-fifth of all outstanding CRO tokens, a concentration far greater than MicroStrategy’s roughly 3% share of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Related: World Liberty Financial Sets Sept 1 Launch for WLFI Token on Ethereum

Under the terms, Crypto.com will transfer about 684 million CRO tokens (worth $105 million) to Trump Media in exchange for stock and cash. 

Trump Media itself will purchase an additional $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet, while Crypto.com has committed to buying $50 million of Trump Media stock. 

$5B Equity Line of Credit

The venture also secured access to a $5 billion equity line of credit through Yorkville, giving it firepower that exceeds the entire current market capitalization of CRO, which stands at about $7.2 billion.

Trump Media shares climbed more than 5.23% following the news, while Yorkville’s stock dipped modestly. 

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the scale of the partnership ensures CRO’s long-term relevance, calling it a “transformational move” for the token’s ecosystem. 

Political and Market Ripple Effects

The CRO move comes amid a broader push by President Trump to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet.” 

Trump has repeatedly aligned his administration with the digital asset industry, easing regulations and pushing for more crypto-native financial products. 

Earlier this year, Trump Media partnered with Crypto.com to launch crypto exchange-traded funds under its Truth.Fi brand.

Related: Donald Trump Makes the Strongest Case for Ripple Without Naming It

The deal also deepens financial ties between Trump-linked entities and the crypto industry. Crypto.com’s parent company recently donated $10 million to Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, while Trump family ventures have rolled out multiple digital tokens of their own.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/trump-media-launches-nasdaq-listed-cro-strategy-token-skyrockets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
