Trump met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to talk trade, shipbuilding, and North Korea

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 04:55
U
U$0.013-7.14%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004975-2.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.18-5.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.6-12.94%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000003985-9.05%
MetYa
MET$0.2494-0.39%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.12-0.74%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14853+1.01%

Donald Trump met South Korean president Lee Jae Myung on Monday at the White House, just weeks after both countries struck a last-minute trade deal.

Trump opened the talks by saying the U.S. is behind Lee “100%.” The meeting came less than two months after Lee took office in June through a snap election.

Their discussion covered national security, trade, and a shipbuilding agreement. Trump said the U.S. plans to buy ships from South Korea. The two leaders also talked about North Korea and peace talks, with Lee asking Trump to help stabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Trump questions South Korea, backs Lee anyway

Lee called the Oval Office “bright and beautiful” when he arrived, signaling a smooth atmosphere. But just hours earlier, Trump had posted online that South Korea was going through a “purge” or even a “revolution.” That came after news broke about corruption investigations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, including searches at churches and at Osan Air Base.

“It didn’t sound to me like South Korea,” Trump said during the meeting.

Despite that, Trump had no issues sitting down with Lee and discussing plans moving forward. Lee brought up peace on the Korean Peninsula and even pitched the idea of building a Trump Tower in North Korea. Trump said he has a “great relationship” with Kim Jong Un and is ready to meet him again. He added, “We can do big progress with North Korea.”

There was no schedule or plan confirmed for that future meeting, but Trump was clearly open to making it happen.

Trade deal limits tariffs, raises investment questions

On the trade front, South Korea and the U.S. had recently agreed to a deal that capped tariffs at 15% on Korean exports. That figure was below the 25% threat Trump had made earlier. Still, Trump didn’t signal any willingness to lower the number more.

“I hear they want to renegotiate the deal, but that’s OK, I don’t mind that,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to get anything, but I don’t mind.”

He also repeated his previous claim that South Korea would provide $350 billion for U.S.-controlled investments. “Selected by myself, as President,” Trump added. That promise has raised questions. It’s still unclear how that $350 billion would be structured or if it’s even legally enforceable.

The shipbuilding part of the talks was pitched as a win, with Trump stating the U.S. would purchase ships directly from South Korean companies. No delivery numbers or companies were named.

This was Lee’s first big foreign meeting since taking office. It was seen as a test of his ability to handle tense U.S. diplomacy. He didn’t make many bold statements publicly. Most of the remarks came from Trump, who dominated the headlines again.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5134-8.58%
Pi Network
PI$0.33651-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000289-17.19%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.013-7.14%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08816+1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul