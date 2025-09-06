Trump names Hassett, Warsh, and Waller as top three picks for Fed chair

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Cailian Press, Trump said he never said he would choose Hassett as Federal Reserve Chair, and that Hassett was one of the top three candidates. Bensont was the fourth choice for the Fed Chair, and now the remaining three are Waller, Warsh, and Hassett.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.