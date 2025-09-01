Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:53
U
U$0.0148-22.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.087+5.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1299+3.75%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006478+4.18%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000558-6.53%

TLDR

  • A 38-page Trump-linked Gaza plan proposes U.S. trusteeship for 10 years.

  • Palestinians would receive digital tokens for land, redeemable for housing.

  • The plan includes building up to eight AI-powered “smart cities” in Gaza.

  • Civil rights groups criticized the plan as land theft and potentially illegal.

A reported plan for post-war Gaza linked to the Trump administration proposes using blockchain-based land tokenization to manage displaced residents. According to The Washington Post, the 38-page document outlines a U.S.-led trusteeship that would last at least a decade.

Gaza Reconstitution Trust proposal

The plan is called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust. It proposes that Palestinians receive specialized digital tokens in exchange for their land.

These tokens could later be redeemed for an apartment in new “smart cities” or for relocation abroad.

The program would include subsidies for temporary housing and food for up to four years. Each resident leaving Gaza would also receive $5,000. The document states that token sales to investors could fund reconstruction and humanitarian projects while creating a record of ownership on a blockchain registry.

Land tokenization and blockchain use

The proposal suggests tokenizing Gaza’s land by splitting it into digital units recorded on blockchain. These units would represent fractional ownership and could be traded on secondary markets. Investors would be able to purchase tokens, with proceeds used to finance development and aid.

Residents giving up land would receive tokens in return, with the option to exchange them for apartments in Gaza or cash payments elsewhere.

A section of the plan suggests higher profitability if more residents choose to leave the territory, estimating lower costs for relocation than redevelopment.

Smart cities and mega projects

Beyond housing, the plan outlines six to eight “AI-powered smart cities” to replace existing communities. These developments would run on identity-based digital systems for services and commerce.

The proposal also lists 10 large-scale projects, including ports, highways, a railway, a data center, resort-style islands, and a “smart manufacturing zone.”

The Washington Post reported that financial planning for the proposal was carried out by a team with prior ties to the Boston Consulting Group. The plan’s creators were also linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.- and Israel-backed initiative distributing aid in the territory.

Criticism and political context

The Council on American-Islamic Relations strongly condemned the reported plan. The group said in a statement that the takeover of Gaza through a token scheme amounted to land theft and would “constitute a war crime of historic proportions.”

Two sources told The Washington Post that the project was designed to advance President Donald Trump’s vision of turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” Trump had previously suggested a U.S. takeover of Gaza, though earlier proposals drew condemnation from international organizations and were described as ethnic cleansing.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s former Middle East envoy, has also voiced versions of a Gaza redevelopment plan in the past. His suggestions included relocating Palestinians outside Gaza while transforming the territory into beachfront properties and economic hubs.

The post Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Share
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Share
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Share

Trending News

More

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading