Trump posts cartoon on social media, threatening to "fire" Powell

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump released a cartoon depicting himself firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on the 27th. The image, believed to be AI-generated (or digitally rendered), appears to be a photo of Trump pointing his finger at Powell and declaring, "You're fired!" Powell stands holding a cardboard box containing personal belongings. The Federal Reserve emblem is seen behind them. The White House has yet to respond.
