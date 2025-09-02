Trump project floats token burning as WLFI dips 30% after launch

World Liberty Financial proposed using all protocol fees to buy back and burn WLFI tokens, aiming to reduce supply and boost holder value.

The Trump family-tied decentralized finance project World Liberty Financial has issued a governance proposal to implement a token buyback and burn program using protocol-owned liquidity fees.

World Liberty Financial governance has proposed using 100% of protocol fees generated from the platform’s own liquidity positions across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to buy back WLFI tokens from the market and permanently destroy them through burning.

The mechanism, if voted in, will reduce the circulating supply of the token, which started trading on exchanges on Monday.

