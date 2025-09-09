Trump Promises New Guidance On Preserving ‘Right To Prayer’ In Public Schools

Topline
President Donald Trump said Monday the Department of Education would issue new guidance enhancing protections for students who want to pray in public schools, though it’s unclear what the new policy will entail.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
Trump made the announcement while delivering remarks at a meeting of his administration’s Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible.
Trump’s first administration instituted a similar policy declaring that schools that suppressed students’ right to prayer could lose federal funding—though the policy did not change existing law that prohibits public schools from sponsoring prayer or religious activity.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/08/trump-announces-hell-protect-the-right-to-prayer-in-public-schools-but-details-unclear/