Trump Receives Boos At U.S. Open Men’s Final

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 05:40
Topline

President Donald Trump received boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Sunday as he watched the U.S. Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, after organizers reportedly asked broadcasters to “refrain” from showing “disruptions or reactions” from the crowd.

President Donald Trump arrives before the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final match between between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Getty Images

Key Facts

The president got a mix of cheers and boos from spectators when he was shown on the jumbotron, according to videos posted on social media.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg posted on X: “Ooh, #USOpen just showed Trump on screen again during this set break and there was loud, clear booing this time.”

After delays, Alcaraz took the lead first on Sunday afternoon, winning the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes.

Sinner, 24, is defending his 2024 U.S. Open win against rival Alcaraz, 22, in a repeat of this year’s final matches of the French Open and Wimbledon—Alcaraz won their French Open match in June, while Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon in July.

Trump is attending as a guest of luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex—a company facing a steep 39% tariff the Trump administration levied on imports from the European nation earlier this year.

The USTA asked broadcasters of the tournament to avoid showing “disruptions or reactions” to the president’s visit on Sunday, according to a memo first reported by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberger and later confirmed by The Athletic.

Trump disembarked at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday afternoon before the match—in a post on Truth Social, the president said he was doing a “flyover” above the Tennis Center before landing.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to attend the US Open men’s singles final.

AFP via Getty Images

Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Arthur Ashe Stadium before landing at LaGuardia Airport.

Getty Images

Trump’s motorcade travels to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Getty Images

Trump arrives at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the Men’s Singles Final.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Background

Sunday’s men’s final comes one day after Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the women’s singles final. It’s a repeat win for Sabalenka, 27, who also won the 2024 US Open women’s single final over Jessica Pegula. However, the win came after a string of losses at the Australian Open, French Open, and most recently at Wimbledon, where Sabalenka, the number one ranked woman in the world, lost to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0.

Who Else Is Attending The U.s. Open?

Hundreds of celebrities were expected to attend Sunday’s match for the country’s premiere tennis tournament, the New York Times reported last week. Some of those spotted at the tournament on Sunday included Stephen Curry, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart, Martha Stewart and Bruce Springsteen. Others including Stephen Colbert, Wayne Gretzky, Stanley Tucci, and Shonda Rhimes were in attendance to watch the women’s singles final on Saturday, according to the USTA.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/07/donald-trump-receives-boos-while-attending-us-open-mens-final-photos/

