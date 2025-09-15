Trump renews push to oust Fed’s Cook ahead of expected rate cut

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 12:34
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.758-1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09494-1.23%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007094+0.95%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03611-0.55%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013523-9.13%

US President Donald Trump has appealed the district court’s block on Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s removal, but new evidence has emerged.

United States President Donald Trump has filed an appeal in the case involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ahead of a key interest rate decision by the central bank this week.

Lawyers representing the Department of Justice on behalf of the President have appealed against a preliminary injunction issued by the district court on Sept. 9, regarding Trump’s decision to remove Cook from office. 

The administration argues that removal “for cause” is “a capacious standard that Congress has vested in the President’s discretion” and is not subject to judicial review. 

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.09499-0.96%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-2.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:40
Share
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Platform secures ticker after validator vote, plans capped testing phase before full deployment
Share
Blockhead2025/09/15 13:00
Share
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$240.91-2.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,257.86+0.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.84-1.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

China’s economy lost momentum in August

Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims