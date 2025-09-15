Trump renews push to oust Fed’s Cook ahead of expected rate cut

US President Donald Trump has appealed the district court’s block on Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s removal, but new evidence has emerged.

United States President Donald Trump has filed an appeal in the case involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ahead of a key interest rate decision by the central bank this week.

Lawyers representing the Department of Justice on behalf of the President have appealed against a preliminary injunction issued by the district court on Sept. 9, regarding Trump’s decision to remove Cook from office.

The administration argues that removal “for cause” is “a capacious standard that Congress has vested in the President’s discretion” and is not subject to judicial review.

