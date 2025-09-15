Trump says companies will now report earnings only twice a year, not four

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:23
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13188-0.37%
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.36%
Union
U$0.019723+44.51%
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.27%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004073-1.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.449-3.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001847-3.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00588+1.20%

Donald Trump, from the White House on Monday, said companies in the U.S. should stop filing earnings reports every quarter.

He announced the plan directly on Truth Social, saying the new idea, reporting every six months instead of four times a year, would cut costs and help executives run businesses without being distracted by short-term targets.

“Subject to SEC Approval,” Trump posted, “Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to ‘Report’ on a quarterly basis… but rather to Report on a ‘Six (6) Month Basis.’” He added, “Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???’ Not good!!!”

The rules today say all U.S.-listed companies must report earnings every three months, though they aren’t forced to give forecasts. Trump wants that changed. It could be done by either the Securities and Exchange Commission or through a law passed by Congress.

Trump linked his idea to how companies in China operate, but what he didn’t mention is that China’s public firms actually file earnings reports just as often, quarterly, semiannual, and annual. In fact, some Chinese rules are even stricter than those in the U.S.

The exception is Hong Kong, where companies file earnings twice a year. That’s closer to what Trump is now proposing.

Trump ties reporting change to trade talks, TikTok, and interest rate cuts

Trump’s push would also make U.S. practices look more like what happens in the UK and EU, where companies file twice a year but can still add quarterly updates if they want. And while the idea sounds new, it’s not.

Back in 2018, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that quarterly guidance should end. They didn’t go as far as Trump by calling for an end to quarterly earnings reports themselves.

More recently, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund proposed semiannual reporting so companies could stop focusing on short-term goals and focus on long-term growth.

Trump didn’t stop with earnings. On the same Truth Social thread, he said, “The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly.”

He said a deal was reached to save “a certain” company loved by American young people. He didn’t say the name, but it’s clearly TikTok. “They will be very happy!” he posted. He also said he’d speak with Xi Jinping on Friday, adding, “The relationship remains a very strong one!!! President DJT.”

That deal may play into Trump’s broader trade push. People familiar with the discussions said Trump could be using TikTok to score a tariff cut from China by 10% or more. Neo Wang, China strategist at Evercore ISI, said Beijing might “be more than happy to satisfy Trump’s terms on TikTok” if that gets the tariff reduction.

Trump demands rate cut as Fed prepares two-day meeting

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company based in Beijing, is under pressure. They have a deadline, Wednesday, to reach a deal with U.S. authorities to keep TikTok running in the States. The U.S. wants control of the app’s algorithm.

China placed that same algorithm on its export-control list, meaning no one can sell it without Beijing’s approval. Trump has already extended that deadline three times in 2025. On Sunday, he told reporters the talks were “going fine” and that TikTok’s fate depends on how Beijing responds.

Trump also turned his attention to interest rates. In all caps, he posted, “’Too Late’ MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!”

That came just before the Federal Reserve starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday. The Fed is expected to announce a rate cut on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as Cryptopolitan reported that China has been trying for two months to get Trump to visit. If it happens, it would be his first official visit to China since 2017. But nothing’s locked in yet. A decision on the visit will depend heavily on what happens in Madrid, where talks are happening now.

Chen, from The Asia Group, warned that things could get worse if Beijing thinks Washington is being “disrespectful” during the talks. The Chinese government is closely managing how its citizens view the U.S., and any misstep could cause delays in the larger diplomatic plans.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-companies-report-earnings-twice-a-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt. According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including…
Union
U$0.00899-17.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005757-1.08%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.57-3.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 14:46
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,789.06-0.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-7.63%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9497-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Share
Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.36%
Waves
WAVES$1.1262-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06285-1.67%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Base may launch network token

Sky Protocol repurchased 9.4 million SKY tokens last week, bringing the total repurchased to over 1.19 billion.