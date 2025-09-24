The post Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump and the White House have signaled a deal between TikTok’s Chinese ownership and the U.S. is expected to be completed later this week and placed in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters. The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.” TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August). When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed? Trump is expected to approve a framework for the deal in an executive order later this week, a senior White House official told the Wall Street Journal. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.” What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that trade negotiators from the U.S. and China agreed on a “framework” for the deal that would transition TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, though specifics—other than likely investors—have not been specified. Who Could Control Tiktok? Americans will hold six of seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity as part of the deal, according to Leavitt. Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed… The post Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump and the White House have signaled a deal between TikTok’s Chinese ownership and the U.S. is expected to be completed later this week and placed in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters. The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.” TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August). When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed? Trump is expected to approve a framework for the deal in an executive order later this week, a senior White House official told the Wall Street Journal. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.” What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that trade negotiators from the U.S. and China agreed on a “framework” for the deal that would transition TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, though specifics—other than likely investors—have not been specified. Who Could Control Tiktok? Americans will hold six of seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity as part of the deal, according to Leavitt. Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed…

Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:27
Union
U$0.01021-8.83%
SIX
SIX$0.0209-0.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000321-8.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.674-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-0.96%

Topline

President Donald Trump and the White House have signaled a deal between TikTok’s Chinese ownership and the U.S. is expected to be completed later this week and placed in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters.

The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Facts

As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.”

TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August).

When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed?

Trump is expected to approve a framework for the deal in an executive order later this week, a senior White House official told the Wall Street Journal. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.”

What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that trade negotiators from the U.S. and China agreed on a “framework” for the deal that would transition TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, though specifics—other than likely investors—have not been specified.

Who Could Control Tiktok?

Americans will hold six of seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity as part of the deal, according to Leavitt. Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed by billionaire Larry Ellison, would lead TikTok’s “data and privacy” and store data across its facilities in the U.S., preventing access from China, Leavitt said. Ellison’s firm is among investors that will hold a roughly 80% stake in the company, in addition to billionaire Marc Andreessen’s venture capital business Andreessen Horowitz and the private equity firm Silver Lake. ByteDance’s existing U.S. investors, including Susquehanna International, KKR and General Atlantic, are also expected to be part of the controlling group, while Chinese shareholders will hold the remaining 20% of shares. Trump has suggested Lachlan Murdoch, billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s heir, might also be tied to the deal, adding, “Rupert is probably going to be in the group, I think they’re going to be in the group.”

What Happens To Tiktok’s Addictive Recommendation Algorithm?

ByteDance will copy TikTok’s recommendation algorithm and lease it to the U.S. entity as part of the deal, the Journal reported, citing a White House official. The company, under the supervision of Oracle and the U.S. government, would then replicate the algorithm for U.S.-based users.

What Has China Said About The Tiktok Deal?

Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for “the TikTok approval” last week, indicating they made “progress on many very important issues” in a recent phone call. China’s foreign ministry, in a follow-up statement to Trump’s call with Xi, did not explicitly say whether Xi had approved the deal, however. The ministry noted the Chinese government “respects corporate decisions and welcomes business negotiations that follow market rules and produce solutions consistent with Chinese laws and balanced interests.” In the call, Xi requested Trump to avoid imposing “unilateral trade restrictions” on China, according to the statement. Leavitt said the Trump administration is “100% confident” China will give final approval.

Why Was Tiktok Banned In The U.s.?

President Joe Biden signed a ban on TikTok in the U.S. into law last year, following years of bipartisan scrutiny over the app amid data privacy concerns and alleged links to the Chinese government. Forbes has previously reported TikTok spied on journalists, promoted Chinese propaganda on the app, mishandled personal user information like Social Security numbers and tracked “sensitive words.” TikTok has denied any wrongdoing and having any links to the Chinese government, claiming in a lawsuit the ban violates its First Amendment rights. TikTok has said a ban was “simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally.” The Supreme Court upheld the ban in January, ruling the law does not violate the First Amendment rights of the app and upholding the federal government’s national security concerns.

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Says China Gave ‘Approval’ For TikTok DealBy Ty RoushForbesTrump Suggests TikTok ‘Deal’ Reached With China —What To KnowBy Alison Durkee

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/23/tiktok-deal-tracker-what-we-know-about-oracle-silver-lake-more-updating/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans