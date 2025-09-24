The post Trump Says NATO Countries Should Shoot Down Russian Aircraft, Contradicting Rubio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Tuesday members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should shoot down any Russian aircraft that enters their territory, contradicting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who spoke in more cautious terms in response to Russian intrusions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said “yes I do” when asked by a reporter if NATO members “should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace” during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. When asked if the U.S. would assist other NATO members in counterattacks against Russia, Trump said it “depends on the circumstance,” adding “but you know, we’re very strong toward NATO.” Hours earlier, Rubio told CBS News “I don’t think anyone said about shooting down Russian jets unless they’re attacking,” responding to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s comments a day earlier that his country was prepared to shoot down invasive aircraft. Rubio instead encouraged member countries to “intercept” any intrusions, while Rutte told Bloomberg the decision would be based on “available intelligence on the threat posed by the aircraft, including intent, armament, potential risk to civilians and infrastructure.” Tusk made the comments after Poland earlier this month became the first NATO member to fire shots in the Russia-Ukraine war when Russian drones entered its airspace. Tangent Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “bad leadership,” Trump warned in his speech to U.N. delegates Tuesday “in the event that Russia isn’t ready to make a deal then the… The post Trump Says NATO Countries Should Shoot Down Russian Aircraft, Contradicting Rubio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Tuesday members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should shoot down any Russian aircraft that enters their territory, contradicting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who spoke in more cautious terms in response to Russian intrusions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said “yes I do” when asked by a reporter if NATO members “should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace” during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. When asked if the U.S. would assist other NATO members in counterattacks against Russia, Trump said it “depends on the circumstance,” adding “but you know, we’re very strong toward NATO.” Hours earlier, Rubio told CBS News “I don’t think anyone said about shooting down Russian jets unless they’re attacking,” responding to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s comments a day earlier that his country was prepared to shoot down invasive aircraft. Rubio instead encouraged member countries to “intercept” any intrusions, while Rutte told Bloomberg the decision would be based on “available intelligence on the threat posed by the aircraft, including intent, armament, potential risk to civilians and infrastructure.” Tusk made the comments after Poland earlier this month became the first NATO member to fire shots in the Russia-Ukraine war when Russian drones entered its airspace. Tangent Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “bad leadership,” Trump warned in his speech to U.N. delegates Tuesday “in the event that Russia isn’t ready to make a deal then the…