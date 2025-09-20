Trump Says TikTok Deal Has China’s ‘Approval’

Topline
President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “approval” for a deal that would keep TikTok online in the U.S., though Trump did not offer additional details on the talks.
A deal is expected to include a controlling stake for billionaire Larry Ellison and Marc Andreessen’s capital venture firm.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Key Facts
Trump, writing on Truth Social following a phone call with Xi, said he and Xi “made progress on many very important issues” and specifically thanked Xi for “the TikTok approval.”
This is a developing story.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/19/trump-says-china-gave-approval-for-tiktok-deal/