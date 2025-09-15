Trump Says U.S.-China Talks “Went Very Well”: TikTok Deal Made?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 22:57
Union
U$0.020537+9.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.477-3.44%
WELL3
WELL$0.000098-32.69%
MAY
MAY$0.04254-17.26%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10375-0.45%
Trump-Backed American Bitcoin

The post Trump Says U.S.-China Talks “Went Very Well”: TikTok Deal Made? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

President Trump has shared progress on trade relations in a latest post on Truth Social, hinting that a deal over TikTok may finally be within reach. This comes just days before the September 17 deadline for the app to meet U.S. ownership requirements.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between the United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump said. 

TikTok Deal In Sight?

Trump also said that a deal had been reached involving a “certain” company popular among young Americans, and added that “they will be very happy” with the outcome. This was likely in reference to the dispute over TikTok, the social media app.  

“I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one,” he added.

U.S Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also confirmed that Washington and Beijing had reached a “framework” deal to address the long-running dispute over TikTok. He added that final details would be worked out after President Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

TikTok’s Future in the U.S.

Talks between the United States and China began in Madrid on Sunday, with both governments confirming that economic and trade issues were on the table, including the ongoing dispute over TikTok.

Earlier, the U.S had warned that it might ban TikTok unless China eased demands on tariffs and tech rules for a divestiture deal. Bessent also said that more talks are likely in the coming days to resolve trade and economic issues.

Tariff Tensions Soften

It’s well known that trade relations between the two countries have been under heavy strain this year, with both sides imposing steep tariffs on each other’s goods. 

The U.S. and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce for 90 days, preventing planned spikes in tariffs. President Trump signed an executive order suspending higher U.S. tariffs until November 10, 2025, while China also paused its planned extra tariffs and trade restrictions.

They have agreed to ease some of the strain by temporarily cutting duties, with U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports set at 30% and Chinese tariffs on American goods set at 10%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193885-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,943.4-0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.207-0.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15282-0.26%
Polkadot
DOT$4.124-5.17%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-7.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily